PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah’s Murphy, Royall’s Schnurr named to all-conference first team

Pedersen was also an all-conference honorable mention last year as a junior.

The Bangor Cardinals continued their dominating reign over the Scenic Bluffs Conference, posting another perfect 14-0 mark in league play to win their fourth consecutive conference championship. They have now won 57 consecutive games in league play — a streak that dates back to February 2016.

Cashton and Hillsboro were four games back of Bangor in this year’s final standings, with each going 10-4 in conference play to tie for second. Necedah was right behind in fourth at 9-5, Royall followed in fifth at 7-7, New Lisbon went 3-11 to take sixth, Brookwood was seventh at 2-12 and Wonewoc-Center finished 1-13 to wind up in eighth.

New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center were eliminated in the Division 5 regional quarterfinals, while Necedah and Brookwood met a similar fate in the Division 4 regional quarterfinals. Royall and Hillsboro won their opening games of the playoffs before bowing out in the Division 5 regional semifinals. Cashton was bounced in the Division 5 regional finals.

Bangor entered the postseason ranked No. 2 in Division 5 in the final WisSports.net coaches’ poll of the regular season. The Cardinals looked poised for a third consecutive state tournament appearance with a real shot at their second state championship over that span.

However, in a highly anticipated sectional semifinal matchup, No. 2 seed Blair-Taylor, ranked No. 4 in the state, outlasted top-seeded Bangor 62-61 to advance to the sectional finals. But the Wildcats’ quest for their first state tournament appearance since 2014 and their first state title in school history were quashed when the WIAA canceled all remaining winter sports postseason events due to growing health concerns stemming from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.