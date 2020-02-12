PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: New Lisbon uses second-half surge to knock off De Soto

The Pirates and Rockets went back and forth before the visiting team pulled ahead by five or six points, but New Lisbon kept plugging away at it and used a nice little spurt at the tail end of the first half the cut the deficit to one at heading into the break.

The host Rockets picked up right where they left off to begin the second half, taking the lead, pushing it out to around five or six and then eventually stretching their advantage to double digits in the home stretch.

De Soto used some full-court pressure that helped it generate a few late turnovers that turned into buckets and briefly got the deficit back in single digits, but New Lisbon never was in any serious danger of losing its lead and rode to comfortable 11-point final margin of victory.

After the game, New Lisbon head coach Jeremiah Pfaff had plenty of praise to go around for a well-balanced team effort that helped engineer the turnaround.

“Jonny Olson got pretty hot — he knocked down four threes for us. TJ (Oens) started rolling a little bit and Nikita Shankle started playing really well underneath,” Pfaff said. “Gunnar (Pedersen) controlled the defensive end of the floor and finished with 13 rebounds, which allowed us to push the pace a little bit there in the second half.”