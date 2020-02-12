PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: New Lisbon uses second-half surge to knock off De Soto

NEW LISBON — An increasingly shorthanded New Lisbon squad got off to a sluggish start against De Soto. Once they settled in, however, the Rockets took off.
After trailing throughout the first half before cutting it to a 34-33 deficit at the break, the Rockets (7-10) outscored the Pirates (5-12) 46-34 in the second half on their way to a 79-68 non-conference victory Monday, February 10 in New Lisbon.
It was confidence booster for the youthful Rockets, who have dealt with their fair share of growing pains and bumps in the road throughout the season.
Coming into the year, New Lisbon was losing five seniors from the 2018-19 team. On top of that, sophomore forward Stephen Daley transferred to Necedah shortly before the start of the season and senior guard Gunnar Pedersen was sidelined with an ankle injury to begin the year.
The inexperienced Rockets plowed ahead through the bumps in the road that come with having a young team, but now must handle another blow to their depth. Within the last several days, senior forward Coltin Zellmer left the team, leaving them with one less experienced piece to the rotation.
So once again they forged ahead and attempted to absorb the latest blow to their depth and experience. It was a bit of a struggle at times in the early going against De Soto.
The Pirates and Rockets went back and forth before the visiting team pulled ahead by five or six points, but New Lisbon kept plugging away at it and used a nice little spurt at the tail end of the first half the cut the deficit to one at heading into the break.
The host Rockets picked up right where they left off to begin the second half, taking the lead, pushing it out to around five or six and then eventually stretching their advantage to double digits in the home stretch.
De Soto used some full-court pressure that helped it generate a few late turnovers that turned into buckets and briefly got the deficit back in single digits, but New Lisbon never was in any serious danger of losing its lead and rode to comfortable 11-point final margin of victory.
After the game, New Lisbon head coach Jeremiah Pfaff had plenty of praise to go around for a well-balanced team effort that helped engineer the turnaround.
“Jonny Olson got pretty hot — he knocked down four threes for us. TJ (Oens) started rolling a little bit and Nikita Shankle started playing really well underneath,” Pfaff said. “Gunnar (Pedersen) controlled the defensive end of the floor and finished with 13 rebounds, which allowed us to push the pace a little bit there in the second half.”
Oens led the way for the Rockets with a team-high 15 points to go along with four rebounds. Shankle tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Olson added 14 points as well. Ashton Pfaff finished with 11 points, five assists and three rebounds. Pedersen had six points and six assists while snaring a team-high 13 rebounds. As a team, they assisted of 21 baskets while only turning the ball over 12 times.
For the Pirates, Kaden Pedretti scored a game-high 20 points, Evan Pedretti finished with 16 points and Matthew Fruth chipped in 10 points.
New Lisbon got an additional 11 points from sophomore forward/guard Ethan Dvorak, but were dealt one more blow when Dvorak rolled his ankle and was on crutches after the game. Pfaff noted he could miss time due to the injury, but the extent of it and a timetable for his return weren’t yet certain.
With all the chaos this season, the Rockets have been forced to rely more heavily on their younger players. That may be producing mixed results for the time being, but could pay dividends for the program down the road.
“Gunnar, Eugene (Taylor) and Mateus (Castro) — the seniors we have left have been real positive leaders. Our young players are stepping up. There was a stretch there with about two minutes left where I had three freshmen out there, which doesn’t happen very often,” Pfaff said. “And now two freshmen our starting. Our present, we’re okay. But our future looks pretty good.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.