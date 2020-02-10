PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville falters in second half, loses to Wisconsin Heights

PARDEEVILLE — With Pardeeville holding onto a nine-point lead with 9 ½ minutes remaining, it looked like the Bulldogs were well on their way to quality non-conference victory over Wisconsin Heights.
The Bulldogs found out how fast a lead can disappear when it struggles to get stops on the defensive end, as the Vanguards were able to rally down the stretch for a 68-66 victory at Pardeeville High School on Monday night.
Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said it was no mystery to how the game got away from his team.
“We just quit playing defense,” Lindert said. “We had a couple bad offensive possessions and then turned around with bad defensive possessions, and the next thing you know, a 6- or 7-point lead is gone.”
Pardeeville (11-6) took a 44-35 lead when sophomore Derek Lindert, who finished with a game-high 27 points, drilled 3-pointer from the right corner with 9:35 left in the game. Shortly after that bucket, the game started to turn in favor of the Vanguards.
Wisconsin Heights (8-9) answered with an 8-2 run. The spurt came when the Vanguards turned to their full-court pressure, which not only picked up the pace of the game, but caused some Pardeeville turnovers that turned into easy baskets.
The 8-2 run was finished when Wisconsin Heights sophomore Lathan Parman scored two buckets in the span of just a few seconds thanks to a Pardeeville turnover that came immediately after Parman’s first basket, cutting Pardeeville lead to 46-43 with 6:40 remaining.
Wisconsin Heights took its first lead since late in the first half with 4:47 left in the game. The go ahead points came after Parman made one of two free throws to tie the game at 50. After Parman missed the second free throw, freshman Jacob Brabender pulled down the rebound and put it back in to give the Vanguards a 52-50 lead.
Wisconsin Heights continued to pour it on and took its biggest lead of the night at 62-55 on a layup by sophomore Devin Brabender, who had a team-high 16 points, with 2:30 to play.
The Bulldogs were able to fight back. Junior Peter Freye’s 3-pointer, which bounced around on the rim for a few moments before finally falling through the hoop, made it 62-58 with 2:05 to go.
Pardeeville would get even closer when a pair of free throws by Derek Lindert made it 64-62 with 1:06 to play, but Wisconsin Heights answered with a bucket by Devin Brabender on the other end.
Pardeeville junior Tyler Schommer made a pair of free throws to make it 66-64 with 36.5 seconds left before Wisconsin Heights senior Rhead Jacobus made one of two free throws to give the Vanguards a 67-64 lead with 27 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs had a pair of good looks at game-tying 3-pointers, but senior Dustin Brodie missed his from the left wing with 18 seconds left, and then Derek Lindert missed from the top of the key with 13 seconds to go. Wisconsin Heights junior DeShawn Barsness rebounded Derek Lindert’s miss and was immediately fouled with 11.2 seconds to go. He made one of two free throws to make it 68-64.
The Bulldogs had one last chance to pull even when Derek Lindert was fouled while burying a jumper with 2.5 seconds left, sending him to the line with the Vanguards nursing a 68-66 lead. Derek Lindert was forced to intentionally miss the ensuing free throw, and Pardeeville did briefly track down the rebound, but was unable to get up a game-tying shot attempt as time ran out.
Pardeeville did get some energy from senior James Trahms, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. He scored on two second-chance opportunities to open the second half, giving the Bulldogs a 33-24 lead.
“He had a bunch of offensive rebounds, did some things on offense, made a few buckets for us,” Chris Lindert said of Trahms.
Pardeeville will return to Trailways West Conference action on Thursday, when it plays Princeton/Green Lake in Green Lake.
Wisconsin Heights 24 44 — 68
Pardeeville 29 37 — 66
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 0 2-2 2; Jacobus 1 1-2 4; Parman 3 1-2 7; Cribbs 5 2-4 13; Barsness 5 4-9 14; Adler 1 2-2 5; Herrling 0 1-2 1; J. Brabender 3 0-0 6; D. Barbender 7 2-3 16. Totals 25 15-26 68.
PARDEEVILLE — Freye 3 0-0 8; Burns 4 2-4 11; Trahms 5 2-4 12; Schommer 1 2-2 4; Lindert 8 9-11 27; Lentz 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 15-21 66.
3-point goals: WH 3 (Jacobus 1, Cribbs 1, Adler 1); P 5 (Freye 2, Lindert 2, Burns 1). Total fouls: WH 16; P 19.