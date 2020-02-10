PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville falters in second half, loses to Wisconsin Heights

Wisconsin Heights took its first lead since late in the first half with 4:47 left in the game. The go ahead points came after Parman made one of two free throws to tie the game at 50. After Parman missed the second free throw, freshman Jacob Brabender pulled down the rebound and put it back in to give the Vanguards a 52-50 lead.

Wisconsin Heights continued to pour it on and took its biggest lead of the night at 62-55 on a layup by sophomore Devin Brabender, who had a team-high 16 points, with 2:30 to play.

The Bulldogs were able to fight back. Junior Peter Freye’s 3-pointer, which bounced around on the rim for a few moments before finally falling through the hoop, made it 62-58 with 2:05 to go.

Pardeeville would get even closer when a pair of free throws by Derek Lindert made it 64-62 with 1:06 to play, but Wisconsin Heights answered with a bucket by Devin Brabender on the other end.

Pardeeville junior Tyler Schommer made a pair of free throws to make it 66-64 with 36.5 seconds left before Wisconsin Heights senior Rhead Jacobus made one of two free throws to give the Vanguards a 67-64 lead with 27 seconds remaining.