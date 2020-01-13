PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville gets another big night from Lindert in 82-50 win over Dodgeland

Dodgeland (4-7) got to within 29-27 on a layup by Fenner with 4:40 to play in the half. After the bucket, Dodgeland coach Bill Otte called a timeout to give his Trojans a quick breather.

Dodgeland may have caught its breath, but so did Pardeeville. The Bulldogs came out of the break and went on an 11-0 run that put the Trojans into a 40-27 hole. Lindert’s layup started the key run, but it also included five points from junior Peter Freye and another 3-pointer from Fitzgibbon.

“They just kept running what they were doing and they were just hitting shots. They got into a rhythm and we took a timeout,” Otte said. “They went on a little bit of a run after that timeout. We were starting to get a little bit fatigued.”

Dodgeland stopped the run when Fenner banked in a 3-pointer, but Pardeeville finished the half with a 5-0 that included a pair of buckets by junior Tyler Schommer to take a 45-30 lead into the half.

Things went from bad to worse for Dodgeland in the second half, as sophomore Jace Christopherson had to be carried off the floor with a lower-leg injury, making the already thin Trojans even thinner.