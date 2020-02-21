PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville gets hot, cruises past Montello

PARDEEVILLE — For the first 10 minutes of the first half, Montello and Pardeeville traded blows in what was shaping up to be a back-and-forth game. Then somewhere late in the first half, the switch flipped for the Bulldogs and they took off.

Pardeeville took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by sophomore Derek Lindert with 9 ½ minutes left in the first half, and used a 10-0 run in the final minutes of the half to pull away for an 83-49 victory over the Hilltoppers in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School on Friday night.

Pardeeville head coach Chris Lindert said his team looked good once it got going.

“We got a couple defensive stops and then got some in transition and a couple easy buckets,” coach Lindert said. “Then we hit a couple 3s and all of sudden (the lead) went from three or four points to 12 or 15 just like that.”

After Derek Lindert, who finished with a game-high 25 points, made the 3-pointer to put Pardeeville (13-7, 9-5) up 19-17, the points started to come easier for the Bulldogs. Derek Lindert would hit a second 3-pointer a few moments later, and then a jumper to give the Bulldogs a 26-19 lead with 5:30 to go in the half.