PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville holds on for regional semifinal win over Parkview

“I think we got some stops on defense and made some shots and had a little run there midway through the first half,” Chris Lindert said. “That sort of widened up that lead a little bit. Then we were just sort of able to stay even from there the rest of the night.”

Pardeeville took its biggest lead of the first half on a 3-pointer from the right wing by senior J.T. Fitzgibbon, who finished with eight points, making it 29-16 with 3:05 left in the half. Parkview (14-10) would cut Pardeeville’s lead back down to 31-21 entering the half when freshman Rusty Klitzman drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.

Pardeeville’s lead started to balloon early in the second half when junior Peter Freye, who finished with 10 points, sank a 3-pointer and then scored on a fastbreak layup to give his team a 36-23 lead with 15:35 left in the game. A few minutes later, a jumper and a 3-pointer by Fitzgibbon would give Pardeeville a 42-28 lead with 12:25 to go.

Pardeeville would twice go up by 17 points. The first time came on a layup by junior Nic Burns, who finished with eight points, making it 47-30 with 9:40 to go. The second 17-point lead came on a jumper by Lindert that made it 51-34 with 7:10 left.