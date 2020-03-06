PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville holds on for regional semifinal win over Parkview

PARDEEVILLE — The Pardeeville boys basketball program is no stranger to postseason success, and the third-seeded Bulldogs will get to play for a regional championship for the fifth time in the last six years following their 69-62 victory over No. 6 seed Orfordville Parkview in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday night.
Pardeeville sophomore Derek Lindert led the charge, scoring a game-high 30 points, including his team’s final 12 points, all from the free throw line in the final 2 minutes, 12 seconds of the game.
With the win, Pardeeville (14-9) earns a third game against conference rival Markesan (18-5). The No. 2 seed Hornets advanced with a 55-51 win over No 7 Williams Bay on Friday night. Markesan swept its two meetings with Pardeeville during the regular season, winning 51-42 in Pardeeville on Dec. 13, and then rolling to a 80-66 win in Markesan on Jan. 30.
Pardeeville trailed only once, and for only 35 seconds, before senior James Trahms scored a layup to tie the game at 4 with 16 minutes left in the first half.
Pardeeville would take control of the game with a 10-3 run that included six points from Lindert, along with two points each from Trahms and junior Tyler Schommer. Lindert scored on a drive down the lane to cap the run, giving the Bulldogs a 20-10 lead with 9:25 left in the half.
Pardeeville head coach Chris Lindert said it was defense that got his team going.
“I think we got some stops on defense and made some shots and had a little run there midway through the first half,” Chris Lindert said. “That sort of widened up that lead a little bit. Then we were just sort of able to stay even from there the rest of the night.”
Pardeeville took its biggest lead of the first half on a 3-pointer from the right wing by senior J.T. Fitzgibbon, who finished with eight points, making it 29-16 with 3:05 left in the half. Parkview (14-10) would cut Pardeeville’s lead back down to 31-21 entering the half when freshman Rusty Klitzman drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.
Pardeeville’s lead started to balloon early in the second half when junior Peter Freye, who finished with 10 points, sank a 3-pointer and then scored on a fastbreak layup to give his team a 36-23 lead with 15:35 left in the game. A few minutes later, a jumper and a 3-pointer by Fitzgibbon would give Pardeeville a 42-28 lead with 12:25 to go.
Pardeeville would twice go up by 17 points. The first time came on a layup by junior Nic Burns, who finished with eight points, making it 47-30 with 9:40 to go. The second 17-point lead came on a jumper by Lindert that made it 51-34 with 7:10 left.
The Vikings didn’t go away though, as they would trim the lead down to single digits on a putback bucket from junior Connor Simonson that made it 57-49 with 2:40 to play. Parkview junior Tyler Oswald, who led the Vikings with 27 points, would drill a 3-pointer to pull his team within six points a 59-53 with 1:35 to play.
Pardeeville was able to hold off the Vikings with Lindert from the free throw line. Lindert made 12 of 16 free throws in the game, but even when he did have a rare miss from the line, like he did with 1:04 left in the game, it still turned out good for the Bulldogs. After Lindert missed the second free throw, Trahms pulled down the miss and got it back to Lindert, who was quickly fouled, and this time he made both free throws to give his team a 64-53 with lead 59 seconds left.
You have free articles remaining.
From there, Parkview never threatened again, allowing Pardeeville to finally celebrate its victory.
And while Derek Lindert starred on the offensive end, his teammates also contributed with some big buckets when the Vikings were concentrating most of their defensive efforts towards stopping Pardeeville’s high-scoring sophomore.
That included Trahms, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
“We had three or four guys score besides Derek and that’s what we need,” Chris Lindert said. “When teams go box and use gimmick defenses, other guys have to make some buckets, they just have to, and I think a few of them did tonight.”
Now Pardeeville has to get ready for a quick turnaround to face Markesan on Saturday night. The Hornets will enter the game riding a seven-game winning streak, a stretch that included a big win over Randolph that allowed Markesan to win a share of the Trailways West Conference title.
Chris Lindert said his team will need to hit the boards hard if it is going to have a chance at winning the program’s fourth regional championship in the last six seasons.
“We got to rebound better. The last time we played them we got really hurt on the boards, and tonight we weren’t exactly good either,” Chris Lindert said. “We’re going to have to rebound better. And again, some other people are going to have to make some shots.”
Parkview 21 41 — 62
Pardeeville 31 38 — 69
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Unseth 1 3-4 5; Barlass 1 1-2 4; Ty. Oswald 10 4-4 27; Simonson 3 0-1 6; Kundert 5 4-7 15; Klitzman 1 0-0 3; Crane 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-18 62.
PARDEEVILLE — Fitzgibbon 3 0-0 8; Freye 4 0-0 10; Burns 4 0-0 8; Trahms 4 1-2 9; Schommer 1 2-2 4; Lindert 9 12-16 30. Totals 25 15-20 69.
3-point goals: PARK 6 (Ty. Oswald 3, Barlass 1, Kundert 1, Klitzman 1), PARD 4 (Fitzgibbon 2, Freye 2). Total fouls: PARK 19, PARD 15. Fouled out: Ty. Oswald, Simonson.