PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville picks up 67-59 win over Cambria-Friesland

Cambria-Friesland didn’t go away though. A steal and a layup by junior Kobe Smit and a banked-in jumper by senior Reed Prochnow trimmed the lead to 62-59 with 1:15 to play.

Pardeeville would go up 64-59 with 1:11 to play on two free throws from Lindert. The Toppers had chances to close the gap in the final minute, but senior Carter Smits missed two free throws, and Prochnow missed a runner and a 3-point try before Lindert made one of two free throws to make it 65-59 with 21 seconds left. After Lindert missed his second free throw, Trahms pulled down the rebound and got it back to Lindert, who scored to provide the final dagger with 18 seconds left.

The game’s opening minutes belonged to the Toppers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Cambria-Friesland opened the game on a 10-0 run. Prochnow, who led Cambria-Friesland with 20 points, drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 10-0 with 14:00 left in the half.

Pardeeville slowly started to chip away at Cambria-Friesland’s lead, and thanks to a 16-2 run, would eventually pull ahead 26-19. Pardeeville junior Nic Burns had the hot hand for the Bulldogs in the first half. He scored 13 of his 15 in the half, including nine of Pardeeville’s points in the key 16-2 run.