PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville picks up 67-59 win over Cambria-Friesland

PARDEEVILLE — In a battle of two red hot teams looking to remain near the top of the conference title race, it was Pardeeville that made enough plays down the stretch to pick up a 67-59 victory over Cambria-Friesland in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School on Thursday night.
Pardeeville (8-3, 4-2) picked up its fifth straight victory by outscoring the Toppers 16-5 over the last 6 ½ minutes of the game.
Pardeeville sophomore Derek Lindert came into the game averaging 24.8 points per game, and having scored 30 or more points in four of the last five games, but was held to just four points in the first half. Lindert was able to find some open looks in the second half, scoring 16 points after the break on his way to a team-high 20 points.
Lindert’s only 3-pointer of the night was a big one, as it tied the game at 54 with 6:10 to play. It also sparked a 7-0 run that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Following Lindert’s 3, Pardeeville senior James Trahms scored on a putback before Lindert also converted a second-chance opportunity that gave the Bulldogs a 58-54 lead with 4:50 remaining.
Cambria-Friesland (7-4, 3-3) briefly stopped the spurt when junior Griffin Hart, who had 11 points, made one of two free throws with 3:23 left, but Pardeeville expanded its lead with a pull-up jumper from Lindert and a layup by Trahms that made it 62-55 with 2:25 to go.
Cambria-Friesland didn’t go away though. A steal and a layup by junior Kobe Smit and a banked-in jumper by senior Reed Prochnow trimmed the lead to 62-59 with 1:15 to play.
Pardeeville would go up 64-59 with 1:11 to play on two free throws from Lindert. The Toppers had chances to close the gap in the final minute, but senior Carter Smits missed two free throws, and Prochnow missed a runner and a 3-point try before Lindert made one of two free throws to make it 65-59 with 21 seconds left. After Lindert missed his second free throw, Trahms pulled down the rebound and got it back to Lindert, who scored to provide the final dagger with 18 seconds left.
You have free articles remaining.
The game’s opening minutes belonged to the Toppers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Cambria-Friesland opened the game on a 10-0 run. Prochnow, who led Cambria-Friesland with 20 points, drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 10-0 with 14:00 left in the half.
Pardeeville slowly started to chip away at Cambria-Friesland’s lead, and thanks to a 16-2 run, would eventually pull ahead 26-19. Pardeeville junior Nic Burns had the hot hand for the Bulldogs in the first half. He scored 13 of his 15 in the half, including nine of Pardeeville’s points in the key 16-2 run.
The Bulldogs threatened to pull away late in the first half when junior Peter Freye drilled a 3-pointer to give his team a 33-25 lead, but the Toppers got a bucket from Smits and a 3-pointer from Prochnow in the final seconds of the half to trim the lead to 33-30 at the break.
The second half was close the entire way, as it was tied six different times. The biggest lead in the second half for the Toppers came when Smit made a 3-pointer to give Cambria-Friesland a 47-43 lead with 12:05 to play in the half.
Cambria-Friesland 30 29 - 59
Pardeeville 33 34 - 67
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND – C. Burmania 3 0-0 8; Jones 1 0-0 3; Prochnow 8 0-0 20; Smits 1 0-2 2; Smit 6 0-0 15; Hart 4 3-7 11. Totals 23 3-9 59.
PARDEEVILLE – Fitzgibbon 2 0-0 4; Freye 4 1-2 10; Brodie 3 2-2 8; Burns 3 7-9 15; Trahms 4 0-0 8; Schommer 1 0-0 2; Lindert 7 5-6 20. Totals 24 15-19 67.
3-point goals: CF 10 (Prochnow 4, Smit 3, C. Burmania 2, Jones 1), P 4 (Burns 2, Freye 1, Lindert 1). Total fouls: CF 18, P 7. Fouled out: Owen (CF).