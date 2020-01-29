PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rolling off wins in January

The month of January has been plenty kind to the Pardeeville prep boys basketball team. Ever since the new year started nearly a month ago, the Bulldogs have done nothing but win, rolling off seven straight victories.
Pardeeville (10-3, 6-2 conference) will be trying to go for eight in row tonight, when it plays at Markesan (10-4, 6-2), in a battle for sole possession of second in place in the Trailways West Conference.
A lot of factors have gone into Pardeeville’s recent success, but sophomore Derek Lindert's emergence as top-tier scoring threat is certainly one of them. Last year as a freshman, Lindert averaged 15 points per game on his way to earning All-Trailways West Conference First Team honors.
As impressive as Lindert’s freshman season was, he has taken it up another notch this season, as he is averaging 24.8 points per game. Lindert’s scoring average has only gone up in January, where he has scored over 30 points three times and is averaging 26.6 points per game during that stretch.
And while Lindert is Pardeeville’s top scoring threat, he also leads the Bulldogs in rebounds (8.2 per game), assists (5.0) and steals (2.9).
The Bulldogs have other players who have stepped up this season too. Junior Nic Burns is second on the team in scoring at 9.2 points per game, including a career-high 22 points in a win over Fall River, and is leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage at 41% (16 for 39). Junior guard Peter Freye has also established himself as an offensive weapon, averaging 8.8 points per game while dishing out 4.8 assists per contest.
In Pardeeville’s 65-58 win in Rio on Jan. 7, the Vikings were able to hold Lindert to a season-low 11 points, but three other Pardeeville players scored in double figures, including senior James Trahms with 15 points and junior Tyler Schommer with 12 points, while Freye added 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Thursday’s game with Markesan is a rematch of a game that Markesan won 51-42 back on Dec. 13. In that game, Pardeeville committed 25 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 26-18. Markesan also got to the free throw line 33 times, compared to just 17 for Pardeeville.
The winner of Thursday’s game will probably be the only one in the conference with hopes of catching Randolph in the conference title race. Randolph is a perfect 14-0 on the season and two games clear of both Markesan and Pardeeville at 8-0 in the conference. The Rockets play at Pardeeville next Tuesday, and play host to Markesan on Feb. 18.
While Pardeeville and Markesan are currently the teams holding down second place in the Trailways West, Rio (8-6, 5-3) and Cambria-Friesland (10-5, 4-4) are right behind them. Rio has been led by the junior duo of Pierson Schneider (18.9 points per game) and Jacob Rowe (17.5 points per game).
Schneider, a 6-foot-6 forward, is also averaging 10.1 rebounds per game and has nine double-doubles on the season, including a 33-point, 16-rebound effort in a double overtime loss to Markesan on Jan. 21. Rowe is averaging 9.2 rebounds per contest this season and has had seven double-double, including 32 points and 10 boards in a win at Montello.
Cambria-Friesland entered the season having to learn how to play without senior Joseph Pulver, who was the Toppers’ leading scorer last year at 13.9 points per game before a shoulder injury during the football season ended his senior season before it even started.
It took some time for the Toppers to figure things out without Pulver, as they lost three of their first five games, but things might be starting to click. Cambria-Friesland is on a three-game winning streak, which includes a 65-62 win over Markesan last Friday night.
Cambria-Friesland is led by junior Griffin Hart, who is averaging 15.9 points per game, including a season-high 25 points in Tuesday’s 77-48 win over Horicon, but senior Reed Prochnow (14.5 points per game), and juniors Kobe Smit (13.2 points) and Cade Burmania (10.7 points) are also averaging double figures in scoring this season.
Cambria-Friesland can close the gap on the conference leaders, starting with tonight’s game against Rio. The Toppers also host Pardeeville on Feb. 18 and play at Randolph on Feb. 21.