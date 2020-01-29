PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rolling off wins in January

The month of January has been plenty kind to the Pardeeville prep boys basketball team. Ever since the new year started nearly a month ago, the Bulldogs have done nothing but win, rolling off seven straight victories.

Pardeeville (10-3, 6-2 conference) will be trying to go for eight in row tonight, when it plays at Markesan (10-4, 6-2), in a battle for sole possession of second in place in the Trailways West Conference.

A lot of factors have gone into Pardeeville’s recent success, but sophomore Derek Lindert's emergence as top-tier scoring threat is certainly one of them. Last year as a freshman, Lindert averaged 15 points per game on his way to earning All-Trailways West Conference First Team honors.

As impressive as Lindert’s freshman season was, he has taken it up another notch this season, as he is averaging 24.8 points per game. Lindert’s scoring average has only gone up in January, where he has scored over 30 points three times and is averaging 26.6 points per game during that stretch.

And while Lindert is Pardeeville’s top scoring threat, he also leads the Bulldogs in rebounds (8.2 per game), assists (5.0) and steals (2.9).