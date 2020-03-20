PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's Derek Lindert named Player of the Year in Trailways West

Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert may be just a sophomore, but the 6-foot-1 guard played like a veteran leader for the Bulldogs all season.
Lindert, who ranked in the top five in the Trailways West Conference in scoring, assists, rebounds and steals, was without a doubt Pardeeville’s leading man, but in the eyes of many, he was also the top dog in all of the conference this season. That includes the coaches in the Trailways West Conference, who recently voted Lindert as the conference’s Player of the Year.
Lindert is the third Pardeeville player to earn Player of the Year honors in the Trailways Conference, joining Nicholas Henke, who won the award in 2017 and 2018, and Luke Standiford, who won the award in 2008.
Lindert was also earned honorable mention all-state in Division 4 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Lindert scored 618 points this season, giving him 963 points in his two-year career, meaning he will likely hit the 1,000-point plateau early in his junior season. If and when Lindert scores his 1,000th career point, he would be the eighth player in Pardeeville history to reach that mark, joining Henke, Steve Jacobson, Pat Banks, Brent Flower-Harris, Bart Achterberg, Eric Schepp and Kevin Bostad.
Lindert’s scoring average of 25.8 points per game was tops in the Trailways West Conference this season. He was also second in the conference in assists with 4.5 per game, fourth in steals at 2.5 per game and fifth in rebounds at 8.9 per contest.
Lindert scored a season-high 37 points twice this season. He had eight double-doubles on the season, and was just two assists short of a triple-double in an 86-60 victory over Princeton/Green Lake on Feb. 13 when he finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Lindert’s season also placed him on the All-Trailways West Conference first team, along with Cambria-Friesland junior Griffin Hart and Cambria-Friesland junior Jacob Rowe. Also on the top team was Randoplh senior Peyton Moldenhauer and Markesan senior Ethan Augustynowicz.
The honor for Hart comes after he didn’t receive any all-conference recognition last year as a sophomore. His junior season saw him finish fourth in the league in scoring at 16.8 points per game. The 6-foot-3 forward was also second in blocks at 1.5 per game and fourth in rebounds with 9.3 boards per game.
Hart finished with 13 double-doubles, and he flirted a few times with recording a triple-double, including Cambria-Friesland’s 72-43 win over Beaver Dam Wayland on Dec. 6, when he had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Rowe lands on the first team one year after earning honorable mention in the Trailways West Conference last season. Rowe ranked in the top five in the league in scoring, rebounds and blocks, and was also in the top 10 in assists and steals.
Rowe led the entire league in rebounds with 10.7 per game, was third in scoring at 16.9 points per game and fourth in blocks with 1.4 per contest. Rowe also ranked eighth in the league in assists with 3.2 per game and sixth in steals with 2.4 per game. The 6-foot-4 Rowe finished the season with 14 double-doubles and also recorded a triple-double in a 85-64 win over Montello when he had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Area players earning second-team honors in the Trailways West Conference were Cambria-Friesland junior Kobe Smit and Rio junior Pierson Schneider.
The 6-foot-1 Smit was one of the top guards in the conference this season, as he finished fourth in the league in steals (2.5 per game) and was fifth in assists with 4.3 per game. Smit also averaged 13.6 points points per game — ranking eighth in the league in that category — and finished with 5.7 rebounds per game.
Smit’s biggest game probably came when he scored 28 points to lead the Toppers to a 69-66 victory over rival Randolph on Feb. 21. Smit also nearly recorded a triple-double in his team’s 69-50 win over Princeton/Green Lake, when he finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
In his first year as a starter for Rio, Schneider flourished. The 6-foot-6 forward ranked either first or second in the conference in scoring, rebounds, blocks and 3-pointers. His 2.2 blocks per game were No. 1 in the Trailways West, and he only trailed Lindert in scoring average at 17.9 points per game. Schneider was also second in the conference in made 3-pointers with 61 and his 9.7 rebounds per game were the second most in the league.
Schneider had a season-high 33 points in an overtime loss to Markesan on Jan. 21. He also had 12 double-doubles on the season, and nearly notched a triple-double against Cambria-Friesland on Dec. 13, when he had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Area players earning honorable mention the Trailways West Conference included Pardeeville junior Peter Freye, Cambria-Friesland senior Reed Prochnow and Montello senior Donovan Kendall.
Freye was second in the conference in assists with 4.5 per game, and also averaged 8.5 points per game. Prochnow’s 75 made 3-pointers were the most in the conference. He also ranked fifth in the league in scoring with 16.1 points per game. Kendall was seventh in the league in assists with 3.6 per game, and also averaged 10.1 points and 1.7 steals per game for the Hilltoppers.