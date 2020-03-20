PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's Derek Lindert named Player of the Year in Trailways West

Lindert scored a season-high 37 points twice this season. He had eight double-doubles on the season, and was just two assists short of a triple-double in an 86-60 victory over Princeton/Green Lake on Feb. 13 when he finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Lindert’s season also placed him on the All-Trailways West Conference first team, along with Cambria-Friesland junior Griffin Hart and Cambria-Friesland junior Jacob Rowe. Also on the top team was Randoplh senior Peyton Moldenhauer and Markesan senior Ethan Augustynowicz.

The honor for Hart comes after he didn’t receive any all-conference recognition last year as a sophomore. His junior season saw him finish fourth in the league in scoring at 16.8 points per game. The 6-foot-3 forward was also second in blocks at 1.5 per game and fourth in rebounds with 9.3 boards per game.

Hart finished with 13 double-doubles, and he flirted a few times with recording a triple-double, including Cambria-Friesland’s 72-43 win over Beaver Dam Wayland on Dec. 6, when he had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Rowe lands on the first team one year after earning honorable mention in the Trailways West Conference last season. Rowe ranked in the top five in the league in scoring, rebounds and blocks, and was also in the top 10 in assists and steals.