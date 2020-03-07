PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's hot start isn't enough in season-ending loss to Markesan

Stellmacher and Schwandt would combine to make three of four free throws to stretch Markesan’s lead to 53-47 with 1:08 to play. Pardeeville would get one of those points back when sophomore Hayden Guenther split a pair of free throws with 58 seconds remaining, but that would be the final point of the night for the Bulldogs, as Markesan made five of six free throws in the final minute to salt the game away.

Koopman said his team was able to weather Pardeeville’s comeback attempt by being aggressive on offense, and relying on its seniors.

“A lot of it was we were taking it hard to the rim, so even if we weren’t getting buckets, we were getting free throws, which would break up their momentum a little bit,” Koopman said. “The majority of the time we had seniors on the floor, and you hope that in those situations, your seniors don’t get rattled.”

The other key for the Hornets was making life difficult for Derek Lindert, who came into the game averaging just over 26 points per game and had scored 37 points the last time these two teams played a little over a month ago.