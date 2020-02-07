PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville tops Rio in overtime thriller

But Rowe wasn’t able to stop all the Bulldogs from scoring, especially Burns.

“Guys stepped up. Burns stepped up huge tonight,” Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said. “He made some shots early and that got him going. Other guys contributed. They understand that’s what they have to do, because Derek gets a lot of attention and they’re going to get some shots. It’s just a matter of putting them shots down, and tonight, Burns put the shots down.”

Rio (9-8, 6-5 Trailways West) took a 53-49 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation when Rowe, who finished with 18 points, scored on a drive to the basket, but Pardeeville (11-5, 7-4) answered with a 3-pointer from Burns, and then two free throws from Derek Lindert to go in front 54-53 with 1:39 to play.

Rio would bounce back in front when junior Pierson Schneider, who tied Rowe for team-high honors with 18 points, got his own rebound and put it back in while being fouled. He missed the ensuing free throw, and Rio had to settle for a 55-54 lead with 1:21 to go.

With 1:20 to go, Pardeeville senior Riley Lentz was fouled. He would make one of two free throws tying the game at 55. Rio had a chance to get the lead back, but Rowe missed the front end of bonus free throws with 49 seconds left.