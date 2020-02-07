PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville tops Rio in overtime thriller

PARDEEVILLE — In two games this season, Rio has held Pardeeville leading scorer Derek Lindert well under his 25.6 points per game scoring average. And while slowing Pardeeville’s dynamic sophomore guard would seem to be a good start towards getting a victory over the Bulldogs, Rio has come out on the losing end both times.
The key to Pardeeville’s success against Rio has been others stepping up to shoulder the scoring load. On Friday night, Pardeeville got contributions from many, but none bigger that junior Nic Burns, who made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points, including a key 3-pointer to open overtime, lifting the Bulldogs to a 68-64 overtime victory over Rio at Pardeeville High School.
“They’re a good team. Derek is a heck of a player. He’s tough to slow down,” Rio coach Tim Struck said. “Then Burns was very clutch. He had a heck of a good shot, a couple different ones at different times when they needed them.”
Lindert, who had a season-low 11 points in the first meeting between the two teams, had just 10 points at the end of regulation in this one, but he was able to find a few more openings in the extra session, scoring nine in overtime to finish with 19 points.
Rio junior Jacob Rowe was the one mostly responsible to keeping Lindert in check.
“With his athleticism and length and basketball knowledge, knowing what to do and where to go is a real advantage for us, and we can slow down top scorers,” Struck said.
But Rowe wasn’t able to stop all the Bulldogs from scoring, especially Burns.
“Guys stepped up. Burns stepped up huge tonight,” Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said. “He made some shots early and that got him going. Other guys contributed. They understand that’s what they have to do, because Derek gets a lot of attention and they’re going to get some shots. It’s just a matter of putting them shots down, and tonight, Burns put the shots down.”
Rio (9-8, 6-5 Trailways West) took a 53-49 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation when Rowe, who finished with 18 points, scored on a drive to the basket, but Pardeeville (11-5, 7-4) answered with a 3-pointer from Burns, and then two free throws from Derek Lindert to go in front 54-53 with 1:39 to play.
Rio would bounce back in front when junior Pierson Schneider, who tied Rowe for team-high honors with 18 points, got his own rebound and put it back in while being fouled. He missed the ensuing free throw, and Rio had to settle for a 55-54 lead with 1:21 to go.
With 1:20 to go, Pardeeville senior Riley Lentz was fouled. He would make one of two free throws tying the game at 55. Rio had a chance to get the lead back, but Rowe missed the front end of bonus free throws with 49 seconds left.
Pardeeville had a chance to break the tie, but junior Peter Freye couldn’t convert on a drive to the basket. Lentz corralled the rebound, but couldn’t keep his feet, and was called for traveling when he fell to the ground, giving Rio the ball back with 9.9 seconds to go. Rowe would get an open look a 3-pointer just before time expired, but the shot was short and the game headed to overtime.
Burns would put Pardeeville on top 58-55 with his sixth 3-pointer of the night just 20 seconds into the extra session, but Rio freshman Tyson Prochnow answered with a 3-pointer of his own tying the game at 58 with 3:00 to go in overtime.
The teams would trade free throws, first Derek Lindert making one of two, then Schneider doing the same at the other end, before Derek Lindert gave Pardeeville a 61-59 lead with a layup with 2:25 left in overtime. Rowe responded with a layup of his own and the game was tied at 61 with 2:15 to play.
You have free articles remaining.
A free throw from Schneider would give Rio a 62-61 lead with 1:53 to go. Pardeeville would surge back in front on the next possession. First it was senior J.T. Fitzgibbon missing a 3-pointer, but the ball was tipped back out to Derek Lindert, who buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Bulldogs a 64-62 lead with 1:33 left in overtime.
A bucket from Rowe near the right block would tie the game at 64 with 1:10 to play. Then with 38 seconds left, Derek Lindert was fouled. He would make one of two, giving Pardeeville a 65-64 lead.
Derek Lindert would get the ball back to Pardeeville when he jumped a passing lane, forcing Rio to be whistled for traveling with 22.3 seconds to go. Rio would be forced to foul, and Lindert would make both of his shots from the line to give the Bulldogs a 67-64 lead with 21 seconds left.
Chris Lindert said the defensive play by Derek Lindert was huge, because it finally stopped the Vikings from scoring in overtime.
“Derek is a very instinctive player. He really is probably one of our best defenders. We don’t always have him guard the best player, because we need him on the offensive end,” Chris Lindert said. “He jumped the passer, created that turnover and we made some free throws at the end.”
Rio had one last chance to tie the game, but a 3-pointer from Prochnow was off the mark with 7 seconds left. Freye, who finished with 12 points for Pardeeville, would then put the game on ice when he made one of two free throws to make it a 68-64 game with 3 seconds left.
“It came down to making shots, and for us, we turned the ball over in some clutch moments and they capitalized,” Struck said.
Neither team was able to take double-digit lead in the game. Rio did use 8-0 run to take a 21-14 lead midway through the first half. The Vikings, who hit 11 3-pointers in the game, got back-to-back 3s from Schneider during the run, before senior Carson Richardson capped it off with a layup.
Pardeeville’s biggest run came early in the first half when it scored nine straight. Burns had six of those nine points, helping the Bulldogs take a 39-35 lead with 13:00 left in regulation.
Rio 30 25 9 — 64
Pardeeville 26 29 13 — 68
RIO – Rowe 8 1-5 18; Freeman 2 0-0 5; Johnson 1 0-0 3; Schneider 5 5-9 18; Richardson 5 0-0 13; Staveness 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 7-16 64.
PARDEEVILLE – Fitzgibbon 1 0-1 3; Freye 2 8-12 12; Burns 10 3-6 29; Trahms 2 0-0 4; Lindert 5 8-12 19; Lentz 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 20-33 68.
3-point goals: R 11 (Schneider 3, Richardson 3, Prochnow 2, Rowe 1, Freeman 1, Johnson 1), P 8 (Burns 6, Fitzgibbon 1, Lindert 1). Total fouls: R 20, P 14. Fouled out: Johnson, Burns.