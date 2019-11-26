{{featured_button_text}}
BULLDOGS WIN OPENER

Pardeeville junior Peter Freye handles the ball in front of Waterloo senior Chase Bostwick in the first half of a non-conference game in Pardeeville on Tuesday night. Pardeeville used a 22-2 run over the final 9 minutes of the first half to take control of the game on its way to a 55-37 victory over the Pirates in its season opener. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Derek Lindert, who scored a game-high 22 points in the victory.

 TRAVIS HOUSLET/Daily Register

PARDEEVILLE -- It took a little bit of time for Pardeeville to find its footing, but once it did, the Bulldogs took off.

Pardeeville outscored Waterloo 22-2 over the final 9 minutes of the first half, turning a 14-10 deficit into a 32-16 halftime lead on its way to a 55-37 victory over the visiting Pirates in their season opener on Tuesday night at Pardeeville High School.

Waterloo (0-1) took a 14-10 lead on a layup by senior Chase Bostwick with 9:10 left in the first half, but Pardeeville (1-0) pulled even on a bucket down low by senior James Trahms and a pair of free throws by junior Nic Burns.

Pardeeville took its first lead since briefly leading 8-7 when junior Tyler Schommer’s layup made it 16-14. The Bulldogs continued to pile on the points, with sophomore Derek Lindert, who finished with a game-high 22 points, scoring on a drive to the basket to make it 18-14.

Things continued to go Pardeeville’s way when junior Peter Freye would bank in a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead. Freye would then score on a runner, which was followed by a steal and layup by Burns that made it 25-14 with 3:40 left in the half.

A layup by Lindert finished off 17-0 run. Waterloo senior Earnest Jiles, who led the Pirates with 14 points, finally ended the dry spell for his team with a layup that made it 27-16 with 2:10 left in the half, but Pardeeville scored the final five points of the half on a layup by senior J.T. Fitzgibbon and then a 3-pointer by Lindert, to take a 32-16 lead into the locker room.

PARDEEVILLE 55, WATERLOO 37

Waterloo*16*21*—*37

Pardeeville*32*23*—*55

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Huebner 0 2-2 2; Unzuela 1 0-0 2; Tschanz 2 0-0 6; Bostwick 1 0-2 2; Jiles 5 4-8 14; Strnad 5 0-0 11. Totals 14 6-12 37.

PARDEEVILLE — Fitzgibbon 2 0-0 4; Freye 4 0-0 10; Hockett 1 0-0 2; Burns 1 3-4 5; Trahms 3 0-0 6; Schommer 3 0-0 6; Lindert 9 2-3 22. Totals 22 5-9 55.

3-point goals: W 3 (Tschanz 2, Strnad 1); P 4 (Freye 2, Lindert 2). Total fouls — W 9; P 10.

