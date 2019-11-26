PARDEEVILLE -- It took a little bit of time for Pardeeville to find its footing, but once it did, the Bulldogs took off.
Pardeeville outscored Waterloo 22-2 over the final 9 minutes of the first half, turning a 14-10 deficit into a 32-16 halftime lead on its way to a 55-37 victory over the visiting Pirates in their season opener on Tuesday night at Pardeeville High School.
Waterloo (0-1) took a 14-10 lead on a layup by senior Chase Bostwick with 9:10 left in the first half, but Pardeeville (1-0) pulled even on a bucket down low by senior James Trahms and a pair of free throws by junior Nic Burns.
Pardeeville took its first lead since briefly leading 8-7 when junior Tyler Schommer’s layup made it 16-14. The Bulldogs continued to pile on the points, with sophomore Derek Lindert, who finished with a game-high 22 points, scoring on a drive to the basket to make it 18-14.
Things continued to go Pardeeville’s way when junior Peter Freye would bank in a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead. Freye would then score on a runner, which was followed by a steal and layup by Burns that made it 25-14 with 3:40 left in the half.
A layup by Lindert finished off 17-0 run. Waterloo senior Earnest Jiles, who led the Pirates with 14 points, finally ended the dry spell for his team with a layup that made it 27-16 with 2:10 left in the half, but Pardeeville scored the final five points of the half on a layup by senior J.T. Fitzgibbon and then a 3-pointer by Lindert, to take a 32-16 lead into the locker room.
You have free articles remaining.
PARDEEVILLE 55, WATERLOO 37
Waterloo*16*21*—*37
Pardeeville*32*23*—*55
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Huebner 0 2-2 2; Unzuela 1 0-0 2; Tschanz 2 0-0 6; Bostwick 1 0-2 2; Jiles 5 4-8 14; Strnad 5 0-0 11. Totals 14 6-12 37.
PARDEEVILLE — Fitzgibbon 2 0-0 4; Freye 4 0-0 10; Hockett 1 0-0 2; Burns 1 3-4 5; Trahms 3 0-0 6; Schommer 3 0-0 6; Lindert 9 2-3 22. Totals 22 5-9 55.
3-point goals: W 3 (Tschanz 2, Strnad 1); P 4 (Freye 2, Lindert 2). Total fouls — W 9; P 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)