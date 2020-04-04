PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's Derek Lindert named area Player of the Year

In his two years as a high school basketball player, Pardeeville sophomore Derek Lindert has accomplished more than most athletes will accomplish in four years on a basketball court.
One year after scoring 15 points a game and earning All-Trailways West Conference first team honors as a freshman, Lindert took his game to a whole new level. Lindert’s scoring average as a sophomore jumped all the way up to 25.8 points per game — easily the highest in the conference — and he dished out 4.5 assists per contest as well.
Those impressive totals led to Lindert recently being named the Trailways West Conference Player of the Year as well as earning All-State honorable mention in Division 4 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. His performance also made him the top choice for the Portage Daily Register’s Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
Lindert becomes the second Pardeeville player to win the award since the Daily Register started naming its area player of the year in 2010, joining Nicholas Henke, who won it in 2017 and 2018.
Lindert might soon join Henke in another prestigious club. Henke, who is Pardeeville’s all-time leading scorer, is one of seven Pardeeville players to score 1,000 career points. Lindert’s 618 points this season gives him 963 points for his career, meaning he likely will become the eighth player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone early next season.
This season, Lindert wasn’t able to match his career high of 40 points — scored during his freshman year in a win over Markesan — but he did come close, scoring 37 points twice. Lindert also had eight double-doubles on the season, and was just two assists short of a triple-double in an 86-60 victory over Princeton/Green Lake on Feb. 13 when he finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
