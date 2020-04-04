PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's Derek Lindert named area Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his two years as a high school basketball player, Pardeeville sophomore Derek Lindert has accomplished more than most athletes will accomplish in four years on a basketball court.

One year after scoring 15 points a game and earning All-Trailways West Conference first team honors as a freshman, Lindert took his game to a whole new level. Lindert’s scoring average as a sophomore jumped all the way up to 25.8 points per game — easily the highest in the conference — and he dished out 4.5 assists per contest as well.

Those impressive totals led to Lindert recently being named the Trailways West Conference Player of the Year as well as earning All-State honorable mention in Division 4 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. His performance also made him the top choice for the Portage Daily Register’s Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Lindert becomes the second Pardeeville player to win the award since the Daily Register started naming its area player of the year in 2010, joining Nicholas Henke, who won it in 2017 and 2018.