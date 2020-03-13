PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Peterson represents Baraboo on All-Badger North Conference team

The Baraboo prep boys basketball team put the ball in Calvin Peterson's hands this year.

The senior guard took advantage, running the Baraboo offense to earn an honorable mention All-Badger North Conference selection.

It was the first all-conference nod for Peterson, who scored a team-leading 16.9 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

"Calvin was a player that could score at all three levels on the floor," Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish said of the 6-foot-2 guard. "He's a very good shooter, especially from deep, which made him very hard to guard this year.

"Calvin had games where he was being denied, we saw some box-and-one defense at times. Teams really tried to take him away at times, and he had to earn everything. ... He hit some big-time shots for us this year. One specifically that comes to mind is a game-tying 3 against Richland Center at Fiserv Forum, which was part of a nice comeback win for us."

A three-year varsity contributor, Peterson made a big jump each year, averaging under two points per game as a sophomore and 7.9 points per game as a junior before breaking out this winter.