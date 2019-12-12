PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 playerS to watch in the Badger North

Caden Nelson, Jr., Waunakee

The 6-foot-3 forward will look to pick up the mantle this season after the Warriors’ significant losses. Nelson is Wauankee’s top returning scorer after putting up 8.7 points per game last season.

Calvin Peterson, Sr., Baraboo

The ball will be in Peterson’s hands this winter. The Thunderbirds are happy to put it there, as the 6-foot-2 guard has put himself in position to lead Baraboo in all areas. Peterson is the leading returning scorer after averaging 7.9 points per game last season. Those numbers are up to 27 points per game through two games this season, with Peterson constantly attacking and looking to get to the rim.

Trey Schroeder, Sr., DeForest

Schroeder returns as the Norskies’ floor general in his fourth varsity season. The second-team All-Badger North pick took another step forward last season, averaging 12.5 points per game, and will be leaned upon as DeForest tries to remain in the league title race.

Trevor Spray, Sr., Sauk Prairie