PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 playerS to watch in the Badger North

Nate Abel, Jr., Beaver Dam
Ranked as one of the top 60 players in his class according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook — an annual preseason publication put out by state hoops guru Mark Miller — the 6-foot-1 guard looks to emerge as a star player after averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last year. He scored 28 in the Golden Beavers season-opening 76-66 win over Greendale on Nov. 30.
Carter Daniels, Sr., Reedsburg
Daniels averaged 10.5 points per game last year on the way to earning his first all-conference selection — an honorable mention nod. The 6-foot-2 Daniels plays above his size and with a toughness that allowed him to average 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 2018-19.
Will Fuhrmann, Sr., Reedsburg
Fuhrmann is in control of a Reedsburg team that should compete for a Badger North title. The 6-foot-1 guard is entering his fourth year as a varsity contributor, and coming off a 2018-19 season that saw him earn unanimous first-team all-conference honors. Fuhrmann’s size and skill set allowed him to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
Matthew Miles, Sr., Portage
Miles played a key complimentary role for the Warriors last season, averaging 6 points per game. The 6-foot-4 forward has expanded his game, becoming a better inside-out threat, and will be leaned on even more this year.
Caden Nelson, Jr., Waunakee
The 6-foot-3 forward will look to pick up the mantle this season after the Warriors’ significant losses. Nelson is Wauankee’s top returning scorer after putting up 8.7 points per game last season.
Calvin Peterson, Sr., Baraboo
The ball will be in Peterson’s hands this winter. The Thunderbirds are happy to put it there, as the 6-foot-2 guard has put himself in position to lead Baraboo in all areas. Peterson is the leading returning scorer after averaging 7.9 points per game last season. Those numbers are up to 27 points per game through two games this season, with Peterson constantly attacking and looking to get to the rim.
Trey Schroeder, Sr., DeForest
Schroeder returns as the Norskies’ floor general in his fourth varsity season. The second-team All-Badger North pick took another step forward last season, averaging 12.5 points per game, and will be leaned upon as DeForest tries to remain in the league title race.
Trevor Spray, Sr., Sauk Prairie
Spray is as tough of a cover as there is in the Badger North. The 6-foot-7 forward possesses the size to post up smaller defenders, while also owning a nice shooting stroke and the ability to take defenders off the dribble. More shots will be available to Spray as a senior, as the graduation of All-Badger North selections Jack Henderson and Spencer Breunig leaves him as the go-to player in the frontcourt. Spray is healthy entering his senior season, having missed the first eight games — all losses — last year.
Brandt Wilson, Jr., Sauk Prairie
Wilson will team up with Spray to form a formidable Sauk Prairie front line. The 6-foot-7 Wilson possesses a similar skill set to Spray, providing a level of versatility that will have other frontcourts struggling to stay in front of them. Wilson made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points in a season-opening loss to Lodi.
Owen Ziegler, Sr., Mount Horeb
Ziegler more than held his own on the senior-dominant Vikings last season. Mount Horeb’s top-returning scorer averaged 8 points and 3 rebounds per game as he earned honorable mention in the Badger North last year.