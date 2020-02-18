PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage comes up short in 56-62 loss to Baraboo

Baraboo coach Tyler Fish pointed out the play a key reason his team was able to hold on down the stretch.

“They kind of fumbled one there and Graham Langkamp dove on the ground, and if he doesn’t do that, Brett Walker probably has it easier to go pick it up,” Fish said. “That’s just a hustle play right there. Graham did a great job on Brett tonight.”

After the turnover, Baraboo junior Owen Nachtigal made one of two free throws to make it 54-49 with 20 seconds left. On the other end, Portage missed two 3-point shots before Paul made one for the Warriors, cutting Baraboo’s lead to 54-52 with 6 seconds left. Peterson would then go to the line, where he made both free throws, giving Baraboo a 56-52 lead with 2.4 seconds left, putting Portage on ice.

Baraboo came out of the gates red shot, scoring the first nine points of the game. The Thunderbirds led by as many as eight points in the second half before Portage rallied to take its first lead of the night at 43-42 on a layup from Paul with 6:50 left. Portage would lead one more time, and never by more than one point, as the Thunderbirds always had an answer on the offensive end.