PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage fades away in second half, falls to Columbus, 76-48

A promising start ultimately wilted away for the Portage boys basketball team Tuesday night.

After trailing by just four at the break, the Warriors couldn’t find their footing in the second half, fading away in the final 18 minutes of a 76-48 loss to Columbus in a non-conference tilt at Columbus High School. Junior Cooper Roberts scored a team-high 15 points but was the lone Portage player in double-figures as the Warriors dropped their second straight game.

The Warriors (6-14) were right with the Cardinals throughout the first half, ultimately heading into halftime down 32-28. That’s when Columbus (8-11) started to take flight however as the Cards poured in 44 points, with nearly half of them coming from Aaron Uttech.

The sophomore racked up 20 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to help Columbus race away from the Warriors. Alongside Uttech, the Cards got 14 points from Will Cotter, including nine in the first half.

Behind Roberts, junior Erik Brouette added eight points for the Warriors, while senior Hayes Hensler chipped in seven.

Portage will look to bounce back Thursday night when it hosts Oregon before heading to Watertown for the final game of the regular season on Saturday.

COLUMBUS 76, PORTAGE 48