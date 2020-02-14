PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage struggles to score in loss to Waunakee

Portage senior Matthew Miles was a bright spot for his team. He led Portage with 15 points. During the second half, Miles scored 12 straight points for Portage. Miles knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 51-21 with 13:30 to play. The then converted a 3-point play after getting fouled on a putback to make it 62-24 with 10:09 left.

After Miles, no other Portage players came close to reaching double figures. Senior Kendal Thomson was Portage’s second-leading scorer with five points.

Berger said Waunakee’s defense made life difficult for his Warriors.

“Their style is different than everyone else in our league, in that they get up on your side and try to force you towards the baseline,” Berger said. “We don’t have a ton of experience (playing against that). The only time we see that has been against them, and Oregon plays that style, so it’s three games out of your entire season that you see a team force you to the baseline, where most teams force you to the middle.”

The loss for Portage was its sixth in a row and comes after it suffered an 82-41 loss on Tuesday to DeForest, the second-place team in the Badger North Conference. Berger hopes his team will be able to bounce back from the challenging week when it returns to the court to face Baraboo on Tuesday.