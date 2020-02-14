PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage struggles to score in loss to Waunakee

When Portage played Badger North Conference leading Waunakee two months ago, Portage gave Waunakee all it could handle, taking a 46-45 lead with just over 5 minutes to go before ultimately losing 59-50.
The second matchup between the two teams didn’t go so well for Portage.
Waunakee blitzed Portage right from the start, jumping out to a 13-1 lead on its way to a 41-11 halftime advantage in what would turn out to be a 75-29 victory over the host Warriors on Friday night at Portage High School.
Portage (2-15, 1-10 Badger North) never led and after cutting Waunakee lead to 17-5 on a bucket from senior Logan Breunig with 12:20 to play in the first half, didn’t score again until sophomore Cooper Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 to play in the half. In between those two buckets, Waunakee (15-4, 10-1) went on a 14-0 run to take a 31-5 lead.
“They’re certainly a good team. They have a lot of depth,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said of Waunakee. “I thought we got a lot of pretty good looks in the first half and we didn’t really make them. We had some stuff on the basket, and part of that is their size, but I thought we got as decent of looks, maybe better than usual.
“Once you struggle, and we were stuck on 5 points for a long time, it’s hard to play with confidence.”
Portage senior Matthew Miles was a bright spot for his team. He led Portage with 15 points. During the second half, Miles scored 12 straight points for Portage. Miles knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 51-21 with 13:30 to play. The then converted a 3-point play after getting fouled on a putback to make it 62-24 with 10:09 left.
After Miles, no other Portage players came close to reaching double figures. Senior Kendal Thomson was Portage’s second-leading scorer with five points.
Berger said Waunakee’s defense made life difficult for his Warriors.
“Their style is different than everyone else in our league, in that they get up on your side and try to force you towards the baseline,” Berger said. “We don’t have a ton of experience (playing against that). The only time we see that has been against them, and Oregon plays that style, so it’s three games out of your entire season that you see a team force you to the baseline, where most teams force you to the middle.”
The loss for Portage was its sixth in a row and comes after it suffered an 82-41 loss on Tuesday to DeForest, the second-place team in the Badger North Conference. Berger hopes his team will be able to bounce back from the challenging week when it returns to the court to face Baraboo on Tuesday.
“I thought we had a month of really good progress, and then we ran into the two tops teams in our league,” Berger said. “They were better than us, and we didn’t have our best, so I’m just hoping we don’t lose some of the momentum that we gained, because we did a lot of good things and we made progress, so even though tonight wasn’t one of those nights, I think that we still have some good ball to play.”
Wauankee 41 34 — 75
Portage 11 17 — 29
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 4 3-3 12; Driscoll 3 0-0 8; Zibell 5 0-0 11; Hough 2 0-0 5; May 1 0-0 2; Dotzler 1 0-0 2; Fischer 3 4-4 11; Regnier 0 2-2 2; Breidenbach 1 0-0 2; Vojtisek 2 2-3 6; Keller 4 0-0 8; Keenan 1 4-4 6. Totals 27 15-16 75.
PORTAGE — Walker 0 2-3 2; Roberts 1 0-0 3; Thomson 2 0-0 5; Miles 6 2-3 15; Breunig 2 0-1 4. Totals 10 4-9 29.
3-point goals: W 6 (Driscoll 2, Nelson 1, Zibell 1, Hough 1, Fischer 1). P 3 (Roberts 1, Thomson 1, Miles 1). Total fouls: W 17, P 16.