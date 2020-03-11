PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Prolific Mauston senior class sees careers end in regional final loss to Altoona

ALTOONA — The impending end to a fulfilling, treasured experience that formed lasting bonds is never easy. It still comes for us all the same.
The aftermath to such a moment was on full display Saturday night at Altoona High School, where the 10 seniors who form the lifeblood of the Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team took their final bows.
The second-seeded Railroaders (17-6) controlled the matchup essentially the entire way en route to a 68-44 victory over the third-seeded Golden Eagles (16-8) in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday, March 7 in Altoona.
Mauston trailed just 28-20 at the midway point, but Altoona flew out of the gates in the second half. The Railroaders scored the first 11 points of the second stanza as part of a larger 20-4 run to build up an insurmountable 24-point lead.
Altoona’s Nathan McMahon scored a game-high 22 points, Brayden Turk added 17 points and Keshawn Harris finished with eight points and 12 rebounds to help fuel the Railroaders to a regional championship. Cade Hall set the pace for the Golden Eagles with 21 points and Gage Kobylski chipped in 10 points.
“It’s a snowball going downhill sometimes,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor. “I thought they fought through a bad first half to get (the deficit) to eight. And then we started running really good offense for the first time all night. Nothing went. Got good shots. Every time we looked like we were going to have something happen, (Altoona) hit another big shot and another big shot. That just tells you how good they are.”
You have free articles remaining.
As the game entered its home stretch and the end result was clear, some of the focus went toward ensuring every available senior got into the game at some point and received a proper curtain call. This required a fair amount of juggling for a varsity roster consisting of only four players that don’t graduate this spring.
After the final buzzer sounded, one of those classic “thrill of victory, agony of defeat” dichotomies came to bore. The home crowd roared as the Railroaders cut down the net to celebrate their first regional title since 2007. Meanwhile, on the other end of the gym, Mauston players, coaches, families and friends shared hugs and tears knowing their run playing high school basketball together had come to a close.
For Cade Hall, Brennan Brounacker, Ethan Franek, Gavin Gray, Trey Honnold, Wyatt Massey, Johnathan Vercimak, Isaac Saylor, Gage Kobylski and Josh Eckerman, it was the last time they’d take the court in a Mauston uniform. For Kraig Armstrong, Adon Saylor, Dawson Dearth and Braden Benzine, it meant saying goodbye to their senior teammates who welcomed them into the varsity fold.
This group of seniors were at the core of a successful stretch for the boys’ basketball program. Hall was the only one to see (very limited) varsity action as a freshman for the 2016-17 team — which itself had eight seniors — that made a memorable run to the sectional finals.
It was quite the difficult act to follow, but the Golden Eagles kept the ball rolling for the last three years as the class of 2020 naturally saw its importance to the team grow with each passing season.
Over the last three years, Mauston has posted a 49-22 (.690) overall record including a 24-6 (.800) mark in South Central Conference play. And though the on-court success obviously is a huge part of their legacy with Mauston basketball, it’s all the things that happened before and after the buzzer on gameday and beyond that will be missed the most.
“This group of kids is a great reflection of their parents,” Saylor said. “They’re such good people. It’s every day we go to practice. The time we get to spend together, the amount of support they give each other and the way they treat each other. The way we laugh, the things that we do and the places we go — you’re not just saying goodbye to a couple kids because it’s their senior season.
“You’re talking about a lifetime of experiences in a sport with a group of people. It’s emotional.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.