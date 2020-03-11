PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Prolific Mauston senior class sees careers end in regional final loss to Altoona

ALTOONA — The impending end to a fulfilling, treasured experience that formed lasting bonds is never easy. It still comes for us all the same.

The aftermath to such a moment was on full display Saturday night at Altoona High School, where the 10 seniors who form the lifeblood of the Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team took their final bows.

The second-seeded Railroaders (17-6) controlled the matchup essentially the entire way en route to a 68-44 victory over the third-seeded Golden Eagles (16-8) in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday, March 7 in Altoona.

Mauston trailed just 28-20 at the midway point, but Altoona flew out of the gates in the second half. The Railroaders scored the first 11 points of the second stanza as part of a larger 20-4 run to build up an insurmountable 24-point lead.

Altoona’s Nathan McMahon scored a game-high 22 points, Brayden Turk added 17 points and Keshawn Harris finished with eight points and 12 rebounds to help fuel the Railroaders to a regional championship. Cade Hall set the pace for the Golden Eagles with 21 points and Gage Kobylski chipped in 10 points.