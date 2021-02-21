PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Randolph gets by Deerfield for another regional title

Randolph head coach Tyler Fischer said it was a number of things that allowed his team to take control of the game late in the first half.

“I think getting stops and some big rebounds, and then executing on offense (were key),” Fischer said. “We had some decent looks there in the first half, we just didn’t finish very well. We just continued the same stuff and focused on being strong down low. It was physical and we needed to finish.”

Deerfield switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half, but that didn’t do much to slow the Rockets. A 9-0 run in the early moments of the second half, which started with a 3-pointer from Grieger and ended with a 3-pointer from Haffele, stretched Randolph’s lead to 44-23.

Deerfield did manage to cut Randolph’s advantage down to 53-43 with 8:19 to go, but senior Parker Kohn, who scored 10 points for the Rockets, got his team back on track with a layup that made it 55-43. The Rockets eventually opened up a 61-46 lead with 5:22 to play.

Fischer said Randolph did a good job of finding the open man against Deerfield’s zone.