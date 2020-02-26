PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rare kidney disease doesn't stop Mayville's Emmit Hurtienne from playing basketball

“Sometimes, what’s a really big deal to somebody else is not a big deal to them, because they have this larger picture of having this disease hanging over their heads,” she said. “It’s never been something to hold them back from anything they want to do in life.”

It definitely doesn’t stop Emmit from playing basketball, even though his body often could have a negative reaction to the physical activity. His parents said every time he’s on the court playing, the exertion he’s putting on his kidneys make his condition worse and could lead to organ failure at an earlier age. In fact, Emmit said he had to visit the doctor because his eyes were yellow, which is an early symptom of kidney failure.

“It pushes me,” Emmit said of Alport Syndrome. “I don’t know how to say it, but just because I have something wrong with me, it can’t slow me down. I just work my butt off in everything I do. I try to do the best I can.”

However, Emmit is still a teenager and he still has his struggles outside the gym, whether it’s not drinking enough water or not eating right, or simply forgetting to put in his hearing aids.

Emmit, who still wants to be as normal as possible, will use that to his advantage at times when he’s at home, like when he’s asked to do any dreaded chores.