PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rare kidney disease doesn't stop Mayville's Emmit Hurtienne from playing basketball

MAYVILLE ― Heroic is a word often used to describe athletes in sports, whether it’s a spectacular play that no one saw coming or a injured teammate battling through adversity to help his squad win a game.
But what about a high school boys basketball player who every time he steps on the court, has his body deteriorate because of a genetic disease? For Mayville senior Emmit Hurtienne, who at the age of 2, was diagnosed with Alport Syndrome ― a rare kidney disease that causes hearing and eye problems, and eventually organ failure ― that’s exactly what happens.
Hurtienne, now 17, has eye problems, wears a hearing aid, and according to Mayville coach Matt Hurtienne, who is also his father, he will need a new kidney by his mid-20s.
Emmit isn’t the only one in his family to need an organ donation. He has an uncle, an aunt and a cousin, all from his mother Laura Hurtienne’s side of the family, who have gone through it.
Because so many people are affected by organ donations and just one in 5,000-10,000 people are diagnosed with Alport Syndrome, the Cardinals will host a Donate to Life Awareness event heading into the team’s Senior Night on Thursday, when they play North Fond du Lac in a Flyway Conference game.
“Big thing I want other people to get out of this is the impact you can have on someone’s life by just donating organs,” Emmit said. “It’s a really big thing. Marking that on your driver’s license is a huge world of difference for someone out there.”
Emmit, who’s committed to play men’s basketball at Concordia University in Mequon, is a four-year varsity basketball player at Mayville, which this season has an 8-13 overall record and 4-7 mark in conference heading into the regular season finale. He’s averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists during his career.
He’s currently having his best season with the Cardinals, averaging 10.5 points a game, even though his hearing deficiency hurts him at times because he’s not able to wear his hearing aids during games.
“It does get pretty annoying, and I feel bad when I mess up, and I just don’t hear them, and let my teammates down,” Emmit said. “They’re really supportive and they’re just like my family. They’re there for me.”
Emmit noticed he began losing his hearing as a junior. He couldn’t make out sounds he normally could when he was younger. Things like water splashing the tile floor in a shower, or the dishwasher running were sounds Emmit couldn’t hear anymore.
Then when Emmit played basketball, Matt seemed to think he wasn’t paying attention when plays were called out.
“As a coach, I thought he was not listening to what I was asking him to do where we had the ball in the last couple of minutes,” Matt said. “He did not hear, and I thought he was being, not disrespectful, but just not following the directions. Essentially, he got off the court and he said it was too loud.”
The plan was to get hearing aids to accommodate Emmit, because he still has difficulty listening if multiple people try to talk to him. But the problem is the hearing aids pick up everything, so he has to focus on one person, whether it’s in a game or at school.
Because of that, he can’t wear his hearing aid during games. Between the crowd noise and multiple people trying to talk to him, all happening simultaneously, what results is static and communication is made more difficult, not easier.
Matt has observed his son on multiple occasions ask teammates what was said during timeouts or what play was called.
“The boys will repeat to Emmit what I said,” Matt said, “so they’re helping him to cope with the situation.”
Matt also helps his son by having hand signals for plays. And during practices, instead of a huddle, he has the Cardinals spread out around the 3-point line so it is easier for Emmit to read lips.
It’s not just the team that helps Emmit. At home, his uncle Jamie Michel, and his cousin Peter Hanaes both have Alport Syndrome, and Michel has had a kidney transplant. The disease never stopped Michel from playing basketball and volleyball, and Hanaes from playing soccer growing up.
Laura said all three of them have a very different outlook on life.
“Sometimes, what’s a really big deal to somebody else is not a big deal to them, because they have this larger picture of having this disease hanging over their heads,” she said. “It’s never been something to hold them back from anything they want to do in life.”
It definitely doesn’t stop Emmit from playing basketball, even though his body often could have a negative reaction to the physical activity. His parents said every time he’s on the court playing, the exertion he’s putting on his kidneys make his condition worse and could lead to organ failure at an earlier age. In fact, Emmit said he had to visit the doctor because his eyes were yellow, which is an early symptom of kidney failure.
“It pushes me,” Emmit said of Alport Syndrome. “I don’t know how to say it, but just because I have something wrong with me, it can’t slow me down. I just work my butt off in everything I do. I try to do the best I can.”
However, Emmit is still a teenager and he still has his struggles outside the gym, whether it’s not drinking enough water or not eating right, or simply forgetting to put in his hearing aids.
Emmit, who still wants to be as normal as possible, will use that to his advantage at times when he’s at home, like when he’s asked to do any dreaded chores.
“That’s often the case in our house,” Laura said. “Is it selective hearing or is it his impairment? It’s definitely a problem, and it does become frustrating. My sister-in-law has said that with my brother. You have to catch yourself and not get so frustrated, because it’s as frustrating for him as it is for us. It’s more so when he doesn’t even know what’s going on.
“You have to laugh about it.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.