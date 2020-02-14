PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg attacks the rim to beat Baraboo

"Bestor can fill it up," Rupnow said of the junior guard, who finished with 14 points. "What he's done this year is he's doing more than just shooting the 3-point shot. He's done a great job of being able to finish inside and really hit the mid-range shot as well. He's tough to guard. If you close out hard on him, he's going to go by you. And if you don't close out hard on him, he's going to bury the 3. He's really a tough matchup for most teams."

Reedsburg took a double-digit lead for good when Fuhrmann spun and converted a three-point play to give the Beavers a 31-20 advantage. He added a layup on the next possession, followed by a Hale layup and a Kast 3-pointer that capped off a 10-0 Reedsburg run.

The Beavers took a 38-21 lead into halftime, making just one shot from behind the arc while employing a press led by Kast. The senior guard held Calvin Peterson, Baraboo's leading scorer, to 10 points, including just two in the first half.

"We just put him on someone, and the expectation is that he's going to shut them down," Rupnow said of Kast's defense. "Calvin's a terrific player and ended up scoring, but Danny's just a guy we can put on someone and know that he's not going to let them score a bunch. Calvin's a great player and when we let him get free, he was hurting us. So he had to make sure he didn't get free at all."