PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg attacks the rim to beat Baraboo

The Reedsburg prep basketball team is at its best when it's getting to the basket.
The Beavers did it plenty Friday night, making 27 of their 31 field goals from inside the arc to cruise to a 75-52 Badger North Conference win at Baraboo.
"It was just guys getting to the rim," Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said. "Understanding not to settle. Don't settle for the outside shot. We've got great shooters, so there are good shots for them, so it's hard to pass those up, but when you can get to the rim... that was just the focus leading into the night. ... Pushing the ball is obviously our strength, so we just had to get out and do that."
It took a few minutes for Reedsburg (15-4, 8-3) to get going, while Max Koenig scored eight of his team-high 11 points in the first half to carry Baraboo (3-16, 0-11).
Koenig gave Baraboo a slim lead until Will Fuhrmann, who scored a game-high 25 points, picked up the pace. Reedsburg's senior point guard got to the rim for a layup, then assisted Zach Hale and Danny Kast inside.
The quick 6-0 spurt was part of Reedsburg's 32-14 run to close the first half. Chase Cherney, Carter Daniels and Zach Bestor all got to the rim during the stretch. Bestor got hot midway through the half, stealing an in-bounds pass and converting a tough basket, then hitting a mid-range jumper and a runner to give the Beavers a 26-18 lead.
"Bestor can fill it up," Rupnow said of the junior guard, who finished with 14 points. "What he's done this year is he's doing more than just shooting the 3-point shot. He's done a great job of being able to finish inside and really hit the mid-range shot as well. He's tough to guard. If you close out hard on him, he's going to go by you. And if you don't close out hard on him, he's going to bury the 3. He's really a tough matchup for most teams."
Reedsburg took a double-digit lead for good when Fuhrmann spun and converted a three-point play to give the Beavers a 31-20 advantage. He added a layup on the next possession, followed by a Hale layup and a Kast 3-pointer that capped off a 10-0 Reedsburg run.
The Beavers took a 38-21 lead into halftime, making just one shot from behind the arc while employing a press led by Kast. The senior guard held Calvin Peterson, Baraboo's leading scorer, to 10 points, including just two in the first half.
You have free articles remaining.
"We just put him on someone, and the expectation is that he's going to shut them down," Rupnow said of Kast's defense. "Calvin's a terrific player and ended up scoring, but Danny's just a guy we can put on someone and know that he's not going to let them score a bunch. Calvin's a great player and when we let him get free, he was hurting us. So he had to make sure he didn't get free at all."
The T-Birds briefly trimmed the deficit in the second half, as a Peterson 3-pointer pulled them within 38-26 in the opening minutes. But Daniels answered with a 3-pointer, as Baraboo couldn't put defensive stops together.
Fuhrmann and Bestor were complemented by 12 points from Daniels and seven from Kast. The Beavers finished with 31 made field goals while making 11 of 14 free throws.
Koenig and Peterson got some help Friday night, as nine T-Birds scored at least two points. Mason Schultz and Justin Philipp each hit two of Baraboo's eight 3-pointers to finish with eight points apiece.
Friday's score nearly mirrored the first game, when Reedsburg claimed a 75-57 home win over Baraboo on Dec. 20.
The Beavers have won eight straight games in the series, dating back to Baraboo's 66-53 home win on Feb. 17, 2017. That was the T-Birds' last conference win, as they have lost their last 40 Badger North games.
Baraboo has three Badger North games remaining, visiting Portage on Tuesday before hosting Sauk Prairie Feb. 21 and Beaver Dam Feb. 27.
The Beavers, who have won five of their last six games, will visit Mount Horeb and host DeForest next week before closing the regular season Feb. 27 at Waunakee.
"We've got a confident group of guys," Rupnow said of his undersized team. "I think some of that confidence can go away when we play bigger teams and bigger guys. We've got to be ready for that with Mount Horeb, DeForest, Waunakee and heading into the playoffs, because just about everybody's going to be bigger than us. That's the test for these guys, maintaining their confidence rolling into the playoffs."