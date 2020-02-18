PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg closes strong to beat Mount Horeb
Carter Daniels

Reedsburg's Carter Daniels goes up for a layup during Friday's win at Baraboo.

The Reedsburg prep boys basketball team erupted for 47 second-half points in Tuesday's 71-68 Badger North win at Mount Horeb.

Reedsburg (16-4, 9-3) overcame a 34-24 halftime deficit thanks in large part to Carter Daniels. The senior scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, including making three of Reedsburg's five 3-pointers.

Zach Bestor chipped in 19 points, while Max Tully scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and Will Fuhrmann scored nine of his 11 points in the final 18 minutes.

Ethan Post paced Mount Horeb (11-8, 8-4) with 22 points.

Reedsburg pulled ahead of Mount Horeb for third place in the eight-team Badger North.

