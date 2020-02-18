PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg closes strong to beat Mount Horeb

The Reedsburg prep boys basketball team erupted for 47 second-half points in Tuesday's 71-68 Badger North win at Mount Horeb.

Reedsburg (16-4, 9-3) overcame a 34-24 halftime deficit thanks in large part to Carter Daniels. The senior scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, including making three of Reedsburg's five 3-pointers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Bestor chipped in 19 points, while Max Tully scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and Will Fuhrmann scored nine of his 11 points in the final 18 minutes.

Ethan Post paced Mount Horeb (11-8, 8-4) with 22 points.

Reedsburg pulled ahead of Mount Horeb for third place in the eight-team Badger North.