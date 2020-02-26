PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg draws first-round bye, will host Mount Horeb in regional semifinals

The 2020 WIAA boys’ basketball playoffs are nearly upon us. Reedsburg will have the benefit of a first-round bye with the added luxury of already knowing who its opponent will be.
The Beavers drew a No. 4 seed and the right to host a postseason game following a bye into the regional semifinals. Once there, they will host Badger North Conference foe and No. 5 seed Mount Horeb (12-9 overall, 9-4 Badger North) in a Division 2 matchup Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in Reedsburg.
As conference foes, there will obviously be familiarity between the two teams. The Beavers (16-5, 9-4) swept the regular-season series, though their latest matchup came right down to the wire.
The first meeting came back on January 4 in Reedsburg, where the Beavers cruised to a comfortable 71-52 win over the Vikings. In their most recent meeting, coming on February 18 in Mount Horeb, Reedsburg rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit to pull out a 71-68 win.
Barring any upsets, the winner of the Reedsburg-Mount Horeb game will advance to Saturday night’s regional finals against No. 1 seed Stoughton (18-3) from the Badger South. The Vikings are ranked No. 6 in the state among Division 2 teams in the most recent WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
But before the Beavers can even begin to worry about the challenges of postseason play, they’ll have to first shake off the heartbreak of an agonizing loss as they prepare for another tough test in their regular-season finale.
Last Friday, Reedsburg welcomed in DeForest (15-6, 10-3) for a battle of teams that were tied for second in the Badger North standings. The Beavers entered the game having won six of their last seven and came perilously close to knocking off the Norskies, but DeForest held on for a narrow 66-64 victory.
Both teams had four players reach double figures scoring on the night. For the Norskies, Jahyl Bonds and Nolan Hawk each scored 14 points while Max Weisbrod Colby Hartig finished with 13 points apiece.
As for Reedsburg, Will Fuhrmann tallied a game-high 16 points, Zach Hale poured in 15 points, Max Tully added 13 points and Zach Bestor chipped in 10 points.
A heartbreaking loss on Senior Night is never an easy pill to swallow, but the Beavers won’t dwell on the defeat for long. They close the regular season on the road against Waunakee (16-5, 11-2) Thursday, February 27 at 7:15 p.m.
The Warriors already secured at least a share of the Badger North title and will be seeking to clinch it outright with a win against Reedsburg. They defeated the Beavers 59-45 when the two teams first met this season on January 16 in Reedsburg.
