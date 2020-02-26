PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg draws first-round bye, will host Mount Horeb in regional semifinals

The 2020 WIAA boys’ basketball playoffs are nearly upon us. Reedsburg will have the benefit of a first-round bye with the added luxury of already knowing who its opponent will be.

The Beavers drew a No. 4 seed and the right to host a postseason game following a bye into the regional semifinals. Once there, they will host Badger North Conference foe and No. 5 seed Mount Horeb (12-9 overall, 9-4 Badger North) in a Division 2 matchup Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in Reedsburg.

As conference foes, there will obviously be familiarity between the two teams. The Beavers (16-5, 9-4) swept the regular-season series, though their latest matchup came right down to the wire.

The first meeting came back on January 4 in Reedsburg, where the Beavers cruised to a comfortable 71-52 win over the Vikings. In their most recent meeting, coming on February 18 in Mount Horeb, Reedsburg rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit to pull out a 71-68 win.

Barring any upsets, the winner of the Reedsburg-Mount Horeb game will advance to Saturday night’s regional finals against No. 1 seed Stoughton (18-3) from the Badger South. The Vikings are ranked No. 6 in the state among Division 2 teams in the most recent WisSports.net coaches’ poll.

