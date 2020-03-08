PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg dropped by Stoughton in regional finals

The Reedsburg prep boys basketball team couldn't hold onto a slim halftime lead in Saturday's season-ending loss at Stoughton.
The fourth-seeded Beavers took a 22-21 lead into halftime before top-seeded Stoughton closed strong to hand Reedsburg a 53-45 loss in a WIAA Division 2 regional final in Stoughton.
Will Fuhrmann made three of Reedsburg's four 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 17 points in his final high school game. Senior Max Tully added 11 points for a veteran team that primarily played six seniors alongside junior Zach Bestor, who had seven points.
Badger South Conference champion Stoughton put together a balanced effort, getting 14 points apiece from Nathan Hutcherson and Adam Hobson, who reached the 1,000-point mark in the win. Reece Sproul and Cael McGee added 10 and nine points, respectively.
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, with Stoughton making 8 of 19 attempts and Reedsburg making 5 of 12.
Reedsburg wrapped up a season in which it went 17-7, including going 9-5 to finish third in the Badger North.
The Beavers had a first-round bye before pulling out a stunner in Friday's regional final. Tully made two free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give the Beavers a 62-61 win over fifth-seeded Mount Horeb.
It was a similar ending to last season, when Reedsburg took a 21-18 lead into halftime before suffering a 54-50 overtime loss to DeForest in the regional finals.
Stoughton advanced to play third-seeded DeForest in Thursday's sectional semifinal in McFarland. DeForest is coming off a 75-61 win over Monroe.