PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg dropped by Stoughton in regional finals

The Reedsburg prep boys basketball team couldn't hold onto a slim halftime lead in Saturday's season-ending loss at Stoughton.

The fourth-seeded Beavers took a 22-21 lead into halftime before top-seeded Stoughton closed strong to hand Reedsburg a 53-45 loss in a WIAA Division 2 regional final in Stoughton.

Will Fuhrmann made three of Reedsburg's four 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 17 points in his final high school game. Senior Max Tully added 11 points for a veteran team that primarily played six seniors alongside junior Zach Bestor, who had seven points.

Badger South Conference champion Stoughton put together a balanced effort, getting 14 points apiece from Nathan Hutcherson and Adam Hobson, who reached the 1,000-point mark in the win. Reece Sproul and Cael McGee added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, with Stoughton making 8 of 19 attempts and Reedsburg making 5 of 12.

Reedsburg wrapped up a season in which it went 17-7, including going 9-5 to finish third in the Badger North.