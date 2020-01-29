PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg holds off resilient Mauston to pick up second straight win

It was an admirable overall effort on the road from a Mauston squad that wasn’t at full strength. Junior guard Kraig Armstrong III, senior guard Gavin Gray and junior forward Braden Benzine all didn’t suit up for the Golden Eagles Tuesday night. To pile on that, senior guard Isaac Saylor was knocked out of the game with an injury early in the second half.

“I was really happy with how we fought and played. We were shorthanded and became more shorthanded as the game went on that put guys in new roles,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor. “(Reedsburg) is a really good team — they were ranked earlier in the year — and they play with a lot of speed and a lot of pressure. I was really pleased with how we handled that. Turnovers were not high, we kept control of the ball, and as the game wore on I thought our shot quality continued to get better.”

For the Beavers, it marked their second straight win since enduring a three-game losing streak against high-quality competition (DeForest, Waunakee and Wisconsin Dells) following a 10-0 start to the season.

Though he was happy they got the win, Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow was less-than-enthused with some of the sloppiness his team exhibited. He stressed the importance of cleaning those things up as they move back into Badger North play for the home stretch of the regular season.

