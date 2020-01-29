PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg holds off resilient Mauston to pick up second straight win

REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg Beavers notched a second straight victory with a wire-to-wire win over Mauston during which they never led by fewer than six points in the second half. But that doesn’t mean it was an easy win by any stretch.
The Beavers (12-3) staved off the upset-minded Golden Eagles (8-5) to secure a 58-48 victory in non-conference play Tuesday, January 28 at Reedsburg Area High School. Mauston was playing shorthanded and lost another key player during the game, but continued to battle until the bitter end.
Leading 14-10 midway through the first half, the Beavers got threes on back-to-back possessions courtesy of senior point guard Will Fuhrmann and senior forward/guard Chase Cherney to extend their advantage out to 10 points. But the Golden Eagles limited the damage and kept the deficit at a more manageable 29-23 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Another Reedsburg run in the early stages of the second half saw the Beavers push their lead out to 13 — their largest of the night at the time — but once again Mauston had an answer to whittle the deficit down to 42-36.
This time, the Beavers responded right back with a 10-0 run that gave them a commanding 16-point lead that wouldn’t be seriously threatened the rest of the way. Nevertheless, the Golden Eagles still continued to scratch and claw until the final horn, with the end result being a 10-point Reedsburg victory.
It was an admirable overall effort on the road from a Mauston squad that wasn’t at full strength. Junior guard Kraig Armstrong III, senior guard Gavin Gray and junior forward Braden Benzine all didn’t suit up for the Golden Eagles Tuesday night. To pile on that, senior guard Isaac Saylor was knocked out of the game with an injury early in the second half.
“I was really happy with how we fought and played. We were shorthanded and became more shorthanded as the game went on that put guys in new roles,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor. “(Reedsburg) is a really good team — they were ranked earlier in the year — and they play with a lot of speed and a lot of pressure. I was really pleased with how we handled that. Turnovers were not high, we kept control of the ball, and as the game wore on I thought our shot quality continued to get better.”
For the Beavers, it marked their second straight win since enduring a three-game losing streak against high-quality competition (DeForest, Waunakee and Wisconsin Dells) following a 10-0 start to the season.
Though he was happy they got the win, Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow was less-than-enthused with some of the sloppiness his team exhibited. He stressed the importance of cleaning those things up as they move back into Badger North play for the home stretch of the regular season.
“From a coach’s standpoint, it was pretty ugly, but we came out on top and that’s all that really matters in the end,” Rupnow said. “But we’ve got a lot to work on moving forward. We’ve got seven conference games left and we’re going to have to play better than we did tonight.”
In one of the games within the game Tuesday night, the fans in attendance were treated to a matchup between two of the area’s best high school basketball players: Reedsburg’s Will Fuhrmann and Mauston’s Cade Hall.
“Cade’s a terrific all-around player and Will is as well,” Rupnow said. “Both are tough to guard, both play longer than they are even though they’re both really long and they both just work hard.
“It’s great to see two great people, two great human beings, out leading basketball teams at the varsity level for a long time.”
Both players led their respective teams in scoring: Hall dropped a game-high 27 points and Fuhrmann tallied 19 points to go along with nine rebounds. Additionally, Max Tully finished with 16 points for Reedsburg and Gage Kobylski added 13 points for Mauston.
Prior to tip-off, Fuhrmann was honored in a brief ceremony for joining the 1,000-point club for his career. He achieved the feat in Reedsburg’s loss to Waunakee two weeks ago. It was just the latest accomplishment for one of the most decorated players in program history.
“He’s got tremendous stats and is an all-around player. This is just well deserved,” Rupnow said of Fuhrmann. “From a point standpoint, he could have so many more points if he was more selfish. But he plays unselfish and he’s a terrific person. He goes to elementary schools and reads to kids. It’s been so awesome to get to know him and have the privilege to coach him.”
There was even one more storyline at play in this matchup. As Saylor noted, several guys on both teams have experience playing together. Fuhrmann, Carter Daniels and Zach Hale of Reedsburg and Isaac Saylor, Hall and Kobylski of Mauston all played together on an AAU team for several years when they were younger.
For those seniors, Tuesday’s game represented one more chance to all take the court and reunite with some old friends and teammates before their high school basketball careers draw to a close.
“This is kind of one of those moments where you step back as a dad. Will, Isaac, Gage, Cade, Carter and Zach a little bit — they all played AAU together for like four years. Will’s dad was the coach,” Saylor said. “To come out and play their last senior game against each other, it’s a lot of fun. They’re pretty close. They love to compete — we’re not shaking hands during the game — but it’s a neat group of kids that we’ve gotten a chance to grow with through the whole time.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.