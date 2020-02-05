PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg pulls away to quash Portage

At halftime of their home matchup against Portage, the Beavers led by just two points. By the end of the evening, Reedsburg was heading into the weekend with an emphatic win under its belt.
The Beavers (13-3 overall, 6-2 Badger North) blew away the Warriors (2-12, 1-7) 44-23 in the second half on their way to a 73-50 victory in their Badger North matchup Friday, January 31 in Reedsburg.
In their first meeting of the season, back in early December, Reedsburg tallied a 71-45 victory. The Beavers' second-half surge brought about a similar margin of victory the second time around.
Will Fuhrmann stuffed the stat sheet on the night, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Zach Bestor recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while Danny Kast added 10 points and six rebounds for Reedsburg.
As for the Warriors, Matthew Miles scored 15 points, Brett Walker tallied 11 points and Cooper Roberts chipped in 10 points in the loss.
The victory extended the Beavers' winning streak to three — a solid response from the team following a three-game losing streak that came after a 10-0 start to the year.
With a 6-2 conference record, Reedsburg is now tied with DeForest for second in the Badger North standings. They both are one game back of the first-place Waunakee Warriors and their 7-1 conference mark.
Over the next week, the Beavers will hit the road to face Sauk Prairie (6-8, 4-4) Friday, February 7 at 7:15 p.m. and then host Beaver Dam (7-8, 3-5) Tuesday, February 11 at 7:15 p.m.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.