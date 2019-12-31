PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg rides unbeaten start into new decade

Reedsburg (9-0) dispatched River Valley (2-2) 60-46 Monday, December 30 in Spring Green. The Beavers outscored the Blackhawks by seven in both the first and second halves en route to the victory.

Zach Bestor led the way for Reedsburg with a sensational shooting performance. He finished 11 of 19 from the field, including knocking down six threes in 10 attempts, on his way to a season-high 31 points to go along with nine rebounds. Carter Daniels added 15 points and Will Fuhrmann posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out seven assists as well for the Beavers.

River Valley’s Josh Maier set the pace for the Blackhawks with a team-high 17 points, but none of his teammates scored more than five points.

Beavers take first at Just-A-Game Shootout

Reedsburg celebrated the weekend after Christmas by striking tournament gold.

The Beavers went 2-0 to finish in first place at the 2019 Just-A-Game Shootout held at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.