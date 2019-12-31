PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg rides unbeaten start into new decade

Reedsburg boys’ basketball ended the 2010s with one of the best starts to a season in program history. They’re hoping the good times keep on rolling into the dawn of the 2020s.
The Beavers are off to a scintillating 9-0 start to the 2019-20 season, including a 4-0 mark in Badger North play. For their efforts, they head into 2020 ranked No. 6 in Division 2 the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
There is still ample basketball left to be played before they can truly start thinking about a postseason run, but Reedsburg certainly seems to have the pieces in place to possibly make a run at the program’s first state tournament appearance in 45 years.
For now, the focus is on a tough upcoming stretch to kick off the new year that will be a true test of the Beavers’ mettle.
They kick off 2020 with a home game Saturday, Jan. 4 against Mount Horeb, followed by a road contest against DeForest Thursday, Jan. 9 and another home matchup with Waunakee a week later on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Those three teams are currently a combined 11-1 in conference play, with DeForest sitting at No. 8 in the D2 coaches’ poll.
Reedsburg races past River Valley
The Beavers closed the book on 2019 with an impressive showing on the road against a non-conference foe.
Reedsburg (9-0) dispatched River Valley (2-2) 60-46 Monday, December 30 in Spring Green. The Beavers outscored the Blackhawks by seven in both the first and second halves en route to the victory.
Zach Bestor led the way for Reedsburg with a sensational shooting performance. He finished 11 of 19 from the field, including knocking down six threes in 10 attempts, on his way to a season-high 31 points to go along with nine rebounds. Carter Daniels added 15 points and Will Fuhrmann posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out seven assists as well for the Beavers.
River Valley’s Josh Maier set the pace for the Blackhawks with a team-high 17 points, but none of his teammates scored more than five points.
Beavers take first at Just-A-Game Shootout
Reedsburg celebrated the weekend after Christmas by striking tournament gold.
The Beavers went 2-0 to finish in first place at the 2019 Just-A-Game Shootout held at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Their first game came Friday, December 27 against the Owatonna Huskies (4-6) out of southern Minnesota. The Huskies made it interesting down the stretch after trailing by 11 at halftime, but the Beavers held on for 56-51 victory. On a night where the Reedsburg offense wasn’t at its best overall, Zach Bestor picked up the slack to lead his team to the win.
Bestor scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including going 5 of 8 from behind the arc, and grabbed six rebounds for the Beavers. Outside of Bestor, Reedsburg shot 25 percent from the field and 23.1 percent on threes.
Elsewhere for the Beavers, Will Fuhrmann posted 15 points, eight rebound and five assists and Max Tully flirted with a double-double with nine points and 17 rebounds. Owatonna’s Evan Dushek scored 15 points, Brayden Williams added 11 points and Ty Creger chipped in 10 points.
In Saturday’s championship, Reedsburg squared off against Kettle Moraine (5-2).
The Beavers jumped out to a 41-27 halftime lead on their way to a 70-57 victory to secure the first-place trophy.
The Lasers had no answer defensively for Max Tully, who scored a game-high 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Will Fuhrmann posted a double-double and nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists while Carter Daniels finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and Zach Bestor added 12 points and seven rebounds.
For Kettle Moraine, Sean Murray and Nolan Gende each scored 14 points.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.