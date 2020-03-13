PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Fuhrmann named Badger North Player of the Year

Will Fuhrmann's steady climb up the Badger North Conference led to the top.
The Reedsburg Area High School senior point guard capped off his prep basketball career by being named the Badger North Player of the Year.
"He's been terrific for us for four years now," Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow said of Fuhrmann. "His all-around game is what makes him stand out to me. He does everything at an elite level: scores, passes, defends, rebounds, hustles, finishes, studies, volunteers. He was an excellent teammate and will go on to do great things."
Fuhrmann, who was also named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, led the Beavers with 17.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game this winter.
A four-year varsity letter winner, Fuhrmann was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a sophomore. He averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on the way to being a unanimous first-team pick as a junior. The 6-foot-1 Fuhrmann finished his career with 1,217 points, 563 rebounds, 390 assists and 191 steals.
"He's a special player and will go down as one of the greatest of all time to play for Reedsburg," Rupnow said.
Three of Fuhrmann's teammates — Max Tully, Zach Bestor and Carter Daniels — earned honorable mention recognition.
Tully, a senior who came up one point shy of making the second team, averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game this year to earn his first all-conference recognition.
"Max really improved his game from his junior to senior year," Rupnow said of Tully, who averaged 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a junior. "He became a go-to option for us regularly and was a force to be reckoned with inside. His offense and defense was greatly improved and tops in the conference."
Bestor, a junior guard, will take on an even bigger role next season after averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this winter.
"Zach had an excellent junior season as he went from primarily an outside shooting threat to an all-around scoring machine," Rupnow said. "He was able to score both inside and out and was able to get to the free-throw line and score there a lot more this year as well. Another area he improved on was his rebounding and that was much-needed as we were a small team on the floor."
Daniels, a senior forward, averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game to earn an honorable mention nod for the second straight year.
"Carter had a great senior year as he helped lead us to a third-place finish in conference," Rupnow said. "Carter is our vocal leader and had a solid year offensively. He also rebounded the ball well. He really stepped up and hit some big shots when we needed them this season, but more importantly was simply his presence on the floor in terms of toughness and grit and determination. We will greatly miss that from him next year."
The veteran group of Beavers, which also included seniors Zach Hale, Danny Kast and Chase Cherney, led Reedsburg to a 17-7 record, including going 9-5 in Badger North play.
The Beavers were seeded fourth in the WIAA Division 2 tournament, earning a bye and claiming a 62-61 win over No. 5 Mount Horeb before suffering a 53-45 loss at No. 1 Stoughton in the regional finals.