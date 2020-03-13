PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Fuhrmann named Badger North Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tully, a senior who came up one point shy of making the second team, averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game this year to earn his first all-conference recognition.

"Max really improved his game from his junior to senior year," Rupnow said of Tully, who averaged 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a junior. "He became a go-to option for us regularly and was a force to be reckoned with inside. His offense and defense was greatly improved and tops in the conference."

Bestor, a junior guard, will take on an even bigger role next season after averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this winter.

"Zach had an excellent junior season as he went from primarily an outside shooting threat to an all-around scoring machine," Rupnow said. "He was able to score both inside and out and was able to get to the free-throw line and score there a lot more this year as well. Another area he improved on was his rebounding and that was much-needed as we were a small team on the floor."

Daniels, a senior forward, averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game to earn an honorable mention nod for the second straight year.