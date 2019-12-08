Entering his team’s Badger North Conference opener, Portage coach Darrin Berger had to decide if he wanted his players to focus on stopping Reedsburg from driving to the hoop for easy baskets, or commit to denying the Beavers open looks from the outside.
Berger decided it was layups that he wanted take away from Reedsburg’s offense, and the Beavers made him and the Warriors pay from the outside. Reedsburg made 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including eight in the first half, sending it to a 71-45 victory at Portage High School on Saturday night.
Senior Will Fuhrmann led the way for Reedsburg, making six 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 27 points, while junior Zach Bestor finished with five 3-pointers and 19 points in the victory.
“They’re a quick team and it’s a little pick your poison,” Berger said. “It’s one thing to play a kid who can just shoot, and it’s another thing to play a kid that can just drive, but they have four kids that can do both. It’s not easy. They’re a good team.”
It was Bestor who had the hot hand early on. He made three 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes of action and scored 11 of his team’s first 13 points, allowing the Beavers to take a 13-10 lead. Fuhrmann got in on the 3-point action making one from the left wing, and then one from the top of the key to give Reedsburg (3-0, 1-0 Badger North) a 21-12 lead with 10:40 left in the first half.
Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said his team didn’t enter the game looking to attack from the 3-point line, but it also wasn't going to turn down any open looks from the outside.
“We have good outside shooters. They’re pretty good if they’re left open, and I think they had a fair amount of open looks tonight,” Rupnow said. “That’s a good look for us. We don’t run a whole lot of plays to get those shots, they just kind of naturally happen. The guys are good about sharing the ball. When you share the ball, you usually get open looks from the outside. I was pleased with how we moved the ball, in the first half especially.”
Reedsburg’s lead swelled to 34-17 with Fuhrmann’s fourth 3-pointer of the game with 5:15 left in the first half. That’s when Portage senior Brett Walker heated up. Walker, who led Portage with 12 points, made a pair of 3-pointers in a 50-second stretch to make it 36-23 with 3:30 to play in the half.
Reedsburg started to get points by going to the basket, as back to back layups from senior Max Tully and Fuhrmann gave the Beavers a 40-23 lead late in the first half, and the Warriors never threatened to get the lead down to single digits the rest of the way.
Despite losing by 26 points, there were some bright spots for Portage (0-3, 0-1). In an 84-39 loss to in Milton last Tuesday, Portage committed 31 turnovers. Berger wasn’t sure how many turnovers his team made on Saturday, but he said they had just six in the first half, even though Reedsburg was applying some full-court pressure, and the final turnover total was nowhere close to what it was against Milton.
“I was really pleased with how we handled their press. We went down to Milton on Tuesday night, and they pressed and pressured us, and they completely took us out of what we wanted to do,” Berger said. “We spent three days really hammering home to value the ball, value the ball, value the ball, and I thought we took a huge step forward in that regard.”
Another bright spot for Portage was Isaac Paul. The sophomore opened the game with a 3-pointer that gave Portage its only lead of the night at 3-0, and he finished with a career-high 11 points. Last season, Paul averaged just 3.8 points per game, and Berger has talked about needing more scoring punch from players like Paul this season.
“He’s played a ton of basketball, even though he’s a young kid. He’s a sophomore, but he doesn’t look like a sophomore,” Berger said of Paul. “He probably doesn’t have the experience level of a sophomore, so he’s a guy, along with a couple other guys, we’re looking for as third or fourth scorers.”
Portage will return to action on Friday, with a Badger North Conference game against defending league champion Mount Horeb. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
