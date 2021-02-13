PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg scores season-high 70 points to beat Baraboo

The Reedsburg boys basketball team didn't let it go down to the wire this time.

Two weeks after Baraboo's buzzer-beater fell short in the first matchup between the teams — a 64-62 Reedsburg win — the Beavers turned a 40-25 halftime lead into a 70-57 win over visiting Baraboo in the regular-season finale at Reedsburg Area High School.

The Beavers (4-15) scored a season-high 70 points, two days after tying their previous high in a 91-64 loss at Beaver Dam.

Reedsburg ended a three-game losing streak, earning its first win since the Jan. 28 victory at Baraboo (3-18).

Fifth-seeded Reedsburg will start the WIAA Division 2 postseason at No. 4 Portage (6-16) in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal. The Badger North Conference rivals split their regular-season matchups, with Reedsburg claiming a 58-57 road win Dec. 5 and suffering a 64-50 home loss Jan. 29.

The winner of their third matchup will advance to play top-seeded Wisconsin Dells (13-1) on Feb. 19. Reedsburg suffered a 53-46 home loss to Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 15.