PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg scores season-high 70 points to beat Baraboo

The Reedsburg boys basketball team didn't let it go down to the wire this time.
Two weeks after Baraboo's buzzer-beater fell short in the first matchup between the teams — a 64-62 Reedsburg win — the Beavers turned a 40-25 halftime lead into a 70-57 win over visiting Baraboo in the regular-season finale at Reedsburg Area High School.
The Beavers (4-15) scored a season-high 70 points, two days after tying their previous high in a 91-64 loss at Beaver Dam.
Reedsburg ended a three-game losing streak, earning its first win since the Jan. 28 victory at Baraboo (3-18).
Fifth-seeded Reedsburg will start the WIAA Division 2 postseason at No. 4 Portage (6-16) in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal. The Badger North Conference rivals split their regular-season matchups, with Reedsburg claiming a 58-57 road win Dec. 5 and suffering a 64-50 home loss Jan. 29.
The winner of their third matchup will advance to play top-seeded Wisconsin Dells (13-1) on Feb. 19. Reedsburg suffered a 53-46 home loss to Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 15.
No. 6 Baraboo will visit No. 3 Adams-Friendship (11-11) in the regional quarterfinals. The winner will head to Mauston to face the second-seeded Golden Eagles (10-12). Adon Saylor scored 35 points in Mauston's 72-69 overtime win at Baraboo on Monday.
Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48
Sauk Prairie held Milton to its second-lowest point total of the season, but it wasn't low enough in the Eagles' 53-48 road loss on Saturday afternoon.
Milton’s Jack Campion led all scorers with 25 points.
Sauk Prairie senior Brandt Wilson scored a team-high 21 points, while Isaac Breunig and Eddie Breunig chipped in 11 and nine, respectively.
Milton (13-4) hadn't scored that few of points in a game since claiming a 50-47 home win over Madison Edgewood on Jan. 23.
Sauk Prairie (13-6), which ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, will turn the page to the postseason. The Eagles stand atop their regional, seeded first in a bracket that will see them have a bye before hosting No. 4 Mount Horeb (2-4) or No. 5 Madison Edgewood (8-12) in the regional semifinals on Feb. 19.