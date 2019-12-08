PORTAGE – Entering his team’s Badger North Conference opener, Portage coach Darrin Berger had to decide if he wanted his players to focus on stopping Reedsburg from driving to the hoop for easy baskets, or commit to denying the Beavers open looks from the outside.
Berger decided it was layups that he wanted take away from Reedsburg’s offense, and the Beavers made him and the Warriors pay from the outside. Reedsburg made 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including eight in the first half, sending it to a 71-45 victory at Portage High School on Saturday night.
Senior Will Fuhrmann led the way for Reedsburg, making six 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 27 points, while junior Zach Bestor finished with five 3-pointers and 19 points in the victory.
“They’re a quick team and it’s a little pick your poison,” Berger said. “It’s one thing to play a kid who can just shoot, and it’s another thing to play a kid that can just drive, but they have four kids that can do both. It’s not easy. They’re a good team.”
It was Bestor who had the hot hand early on. He made three 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes of action and scored 11 of his team’s first 13 points, allowing the Beavers to take a 13-10 lead. Fuhrmann got in on the 3-point action making one from the left wing, and then one form the top of the key to give Reedsburg (3-0, 1-0 Badger North) a 21-12 lead with 10:40 left in the first half.
Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said his team didn’t enter the game looking to attack from the 3-point line, but they also weren’t going to turn down any open looks from the outside.
“We have good outside shooters. They’re pretty good if they’re left open and I think they had a fair amount of open looks tonight,” Rupnow said. “That’s a good look for us. We don’t run a whole lot of plays to get those shots, they just kind of naturally happen. The guys are good about sharing the ball. When you share the ball, you usually get open looks from the outside. I was pleased with how we moved the ball, in the first half especially.”
Reedsburg’s lead swelled to 34-17 with Fuhrmann’s fourth 3-pointer of the game with 5:15 left in the first half. That’s when Portage senior Brett Walker started heating up. Walker, who led Portage with 12 points, made a pair of 3-pointers in a 50-second stretch to make it 36-23 with 3:30 to play in the half.
Reedsburg started to get points by going to the basket, as back to back layups from senior Max Tully and Fuhrmann gave the Beavers a 40-23 lead late in the first half, and the Warriors never threatened to get the lead down to single digits the rest of the way.
And while Reedsburg’s outside shooting stood out on the final stat sheet, Rupnow saw some things he like about his team’s performance.
“The first half we pressured well. I thought we forced a lot of turnovers. In the second half, maybe we rebounded a little better,” Rupnow said. “Mainly I was pleased with our first half. I thought the guys at the end finished well. That group I put in at the end those last few minutes, they rebounded well, and they took care of the ball, and they were maybe more disciplined than that first group in the second half.”
