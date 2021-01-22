PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Bestor drops 37 points in loss to Watertown

Reedsburg's Zach Bestor went off for 37 points in Thursday night's 66-50 home loss to Watertown.

Bestor, a senior guard, made seven 3-pointers and went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Bestor, the lone Beaver averaging in double figures this season, accounted for 10 of Reedsburg's 13 made field goals on Thursday.

The rest of the Beavers (2-12) combined for just 13 points, as Hunter Dempsey had six, Alex Woodruff added four and Ethan Peper chipped in three.

Watertown ended a four-game losing streak to improve to 4-6 on the season, thanks in part to a strong second half. The Goslings, who outscored the Beavers 32-19 in the final 18 minutes, got 27 points from Nathan Gapinski, 12 from Trenton Shelton and 11 from Anthony Bohmann.

Reedsburg will return to action Thursday at rival Baraboo.