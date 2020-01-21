PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio falls to Markesan in double overtime thriller

RIO – Markesan senior guard Bryson Zuhlke only made two 3-pointers in the game, but both came in overtime. The second of those 3-pointers proved to be the game winner, giving the Hornets a 64-63 lead with 11.6 seconds left in the second overtime and lifting them to a 66-63 win over host Rio in a Trailways West Conference game on Tuesday night.
The only points Rio (7-6, 4-3 Trailways West) scored in the second overtime came when junior Jacob Rowe sank a jumper just inside the 3-point arc from atop the key to give the Vikings a 63-61 lead with 32 seconds left. It looked like that bucket might hold up, but Zuhlke answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to put the Hornets in front for good.
After Zuhlke’s 3-pointer gave Markesan the 64-63 lead with 11.6 left, Rio still had a chance to win the game, but senior Dakota Johnson’s baseline jumper with 5 seconds left was off the mark. Markesan rebounded Johnson’s miss and then sealed the win with a pair of free throws from junior James Triggs with 0.7 seconds left.
Rio junior Pierson Schneider, who scored a game-high 33 points, gave Rio a 54-52 lead with a layup with 1:30 left in regulation, but Markesan (9-3, 6-1) tied it on a layup by senior Ethan Augustynowicz with 1:10 remaining.
Rio had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, but a missed shot and then a Rio turnover gave the ball back to Markesan with 11.4 seconds to go. The Hornets would never get a shot at the go-ahead bucket at the end of regulation though, and the game went to overtime tied at 54.
Rio would take an early lead in the second overtime on a Schneider 3-pointer, and then a 3 from sophomore Cody Bartelt that gave the Vikings a 60-56 lead with 2:50 left.
Zuhlke responded with the first of his big 3-pointers to cut Rio’s lead to 60-59 with 1:10 to go in the first overtime, and would then snuff out Rio’s next offensive opportunity with a blocked shot that gave the ball back to the Hornets.
A pair of free throws from Augustynowicz with 16.2 seconds left gave the Hornets a 61-60 lead. Then on the other end, Rowe missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left, but Bartelt got the rebound and was fouled going up for a the game winning shot as the buzzer sounded. That sent Bartelt to the line to shoot a pair of free throws with no time on the clock. He missed the first one, but drilled the second, tying the game at 61 and sending it to a second overtime.
Schneider had the hot hand early for Rio. He made three of his six 3-pointers in the first few minutes, giving Rio a 9-6 lead, and then hit another from long range to put the Vikings up 20-17 with 8:30 left in the first half.
Rio took a 46-39 lead on a layup by Rowe, who finished with 12 points, with 11:35 left in regulation, but the Hornets responded with a 6-0 run to trim Rio’s lead to 46-45. Rio would answer with layups by Rowe and Schneider to go up 50-45, but Markesan scored the next seven, including a 3-pointer from senior Christian Schwandt to take a 52-50 lead.
Markesan 27 27 7 5 - 66
Rio 29 25 7 2 - 63
MARKESAN – Schwandt 3 0-0 8; Boening 2 0-0 5; Triggs 1 2-2 4; Stellmacher 4 0-1 8; Augustynowicz 6 6-6 18; Zuhlke 6 1-2 15; Richter 1 0-0 2; Leedle 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 9-11 66.
RIO – Rowe 5 1-2 12; Johnson 4 1-2 12; Bartelt 2 1-3 6; Schneider 9 9-10 33; Grams 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 14-19 65.
3-point goals: M 5 (Schwandt 2, Zuhlke 2, Boening 1), R 10 (Schneider 6, Johnson 2, Rowe 1, Bartelt 1). Total fouls: M 17, R 13. Fouled out: Rowe.