PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio falls to Markesan in double overtime thriller

Rio would take an early lead in the second overtime on a Schneider 3-pointer, and then a 3 from sophomore Cody Bartelt that gave the Vikings a 60-56 lead with 2:50 left.

Zuhlke responded with the first of his big 3-pointers to cut Rio’s lead to 60-59 with 1:10 to go in the first overtime, and would then snuff out Rio’s next offensive opportunity with a blocked shot that gave the ball back to the Hornets.

A pair of free throws from Augustynowicz with 16.2 seconds left gave the Hornets a 61-60 lead. Then on the other end, Rowe missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left, but Bartelt got the rebound and was fouled going up for a the game winning shot as the buzzer sounded. That sent Bartelt to the line to shoot a pair of free throws with no time on the clock. He missed the first one, but drilled the second, tying the game at 61 and sending it to a second overtime.

Schneider had the hot hand early for Rio. He made three of his six 3-pointers in the first few minutes, giving Rio a 9-6 lead, and then hit another from long range to put the Vikings up 20-17 with 8:30 left in the first half.