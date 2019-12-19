PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mauston reels off three straight wins after 1-2 start

Hall went off for a game-high 31 points to lead the way offensively for Mauston, who had no other scorers in double digits. Kade Gnewikow finished as Tomah’s leading scorer on the night with 13 points.

Brookwood 69,

Wonewoc-Center 63Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Wolves fell short in a loss to the Falcons that dropped them to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Brookwood (2-4 overall, 1-1 Scenic Bluffs) held off Wonewoc-Center’s rally for a 69-63 victory in a Scenic Bluffs matchup Friday, December 13 in Ontario. The Falcons led 41-25 at halftime, but the Wolves swung back in the second half.

For the Falcons, Alek Martin and Kaden Brandau each scored 14 points and Mitchell Klinkner and Henry Marriot tallied 10 points apiece in the win. Wonewoc-Center’s Tucker Needham dropped a game-high 24 points.

Cashton 61, Necedah 54Despite a narrow halftime lead, Necedah couldn’t quite keep up with the Eagles in the second half in its first conference loss of the season. After trailing by two at the break, the Eagles (3-1 overall, 1-1 Scenic Bluffs) outscored the Cardinals 35-26 over the final 18 minutes on their way to a 61-54 win in Scenic Bluffs play Friday, December 13 in Necedah.