PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mauston reels off three straight wins after 1-2 start

With the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season in full swing, plenty has already happened. Royall sits at 3-0, Necedah has survived some ups and downs to sits at 3-2 and Wonewoc-Center and New Lisbon both tallied a couple of early wins before hitting some choppy waters.
Meanwhile, Mauston has rattled off three consecutive victories following a 1-2 start. The Golden Eagles are getting consistent big scoring nights from senior guard Cade Hall, who now sits just three points away from joining the 1,000-point club like Necedah’s Jaron Murphy did already this year.
Mauston 64, Sparta 56The Golden Eagles made it three straight wins with a non-conference road victory.
Mauston (4-2) came out on top over the Spartans (1-4) 64-56 Tuesday, December 17 in Sparta. The Golden Eagles outscored the Spartans by four in both halves on their way to the eight-point win.
Senior guard Cade Hall tallied a game-high 26 points, leaving him just three points shy of the 1,000-point mark for his career. Senior forward Gage Kobylski had 12 points as well for the Golden Eagles. As for Sparta, Haydn Guns and Brian Sanchez finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Necedah 76, Weston 28The Cardinals ensured they would head into Christmas with a winning record so far thanks to a blowout win over Weston.
Necedah (3-2) dominated from start to finish on its way to a 76-28 non-conference victory over the winless Silver Eagles (0-7) Tuesday, December 17 in Cazenovia.
A total of four Necedah players finished in double figures scoring: Jaron Murphy with 19 points, Josiah Hansen with 16 points, Landen Murphy with 15 points and Isaiah Herried with 10 points. Jimmy Wilson scored 14 points to lead the way for Weston.
New Lisbon 82, Coulee Christian/Providence 52After a rough patch for the Rockets, they were able to head into Christmas on the heels of a victory. The Rockets (3-3) snapped a three-game skid and leveled their record back at .500 with an 82-52 drubbing of Coulee Christian/Providence in non-conference play Monday, December 16 in New Lisbon.
It was a well-balanced effort for New Lisbon on the offensive end. Ashton Pfaff recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists, Gunnar Pedersen and TJ Oens each scored 15 points and Eugene Taylor finished with 14 points.
Mauston 56, Tomah 50Powered by yet another stellar performance from senior guard Cade Hall, Mauston rattled off back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
The Golden Eagles outlasted Tomah (3-1) 56-50 in a tight non-conference battle Saturday, December 14 in Mauston. It was the first loss of the year for the Timberwolves and their fifth straight defeat at the hands of the Golden Eagles.
Hall went off for a game-high 31 points to lead the way offensively for Mauston, who had no other scorers in double digits. Kade Gnewikow finished as Tomah’s leading scorer on the night with 13 points.
Brookwood 69,
Wonewoc-Center 63Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Wolves fell short in a loss to the Falcons that dropped them to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Brookwood (2-4 overall, 1-1 Scenic Bluffs) held off Wonewoc-Center’s rally for a 69-63 victory in a Scenic Bluffs matchup Friday, December 13 in Ontario. The Falcons led 41-25 at halftime, but the Wolves swung back in the second half.
For the Falcons, Alek Martin and Kaden Brandau each scored 14 points and Mitchell Klinkner and Henry Marriot tallied 10 points apiece in the win. Wonewoc-Center’s Tucker Needham dropped a game-high 24 points.
Cashton 61, Necedah 54Despite a narrow halftime lead, Necedah couldn’t quite keep up with the Eagles in the second half in its first conference loss of the season. After trailing by two at the break, the Eagles (3-1 overall, 1-1 Scenic Bluffs) outscored the Cardinals 35-26 over the final 18 minutes on their way to a 61-54 win in Scenic Bluffs play Friday, December 13 in Necedah.
Senior guard Jaron Murphy scored a game-high 23 points and younger brother Landen Murphy added 13 points for the Cardinals. Jack Hilden and Trevin Freit finished with 16 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the way for Cashton.
Mauston 83, Wautoma 56Following an up-and-down 1-2 start to the season, the Golden Eagles got things back on track with a dominating win to kick off conference play.
Mauston firmly controlled both halves on its way to an 83-56 blowout win over the Hornets (4-1 overall, 0-1 South Central) Thursday, December 12 in Wautoma.
For the Golden Eagles, senior guard Cade Hall scored 21 points, sophomore point guard Adon Saylor was right behind him with 19 points and senior forward Gage Kobylski added 16 points on what was a fairly well-rounded scoring night for Mauston.
Royall 50,
Wonewoc-Center 43The Panthers kicked off Scenic Bluffs play for the 2019-20 season with a road victory over Wonewoc-Center.
Royall held off the Wolves for a 50-43 victory Tuesday, December 10 in Wonewoc. The Panthers were able to pull out the victory on a night where they only shot 33.3 percent from the field, 13 percent from 3-point range and went 13 of 26 from the free-throw line.
Royall senior guard Keith Schnurr led the way with 14 points, senior forward Brenden Ziems finished with 13 points and sophomore forward Nathan Vieth posted 10 points and seven rebounds.
River Valley 64, Mauston 51Despite a strong night offensively from senior guard Cade Hall, the Golden Eagles fell short against the Blackhawks to drop to 1-2 on the season.
River Valley (1-1) used a stellar second half to top Mauston 64-51 in non-conference play Tuesday, December 10 in Spring Green. The Blackhawks outscored the Golden Eagles 34-22 in the second half after leading by just one at the break.
Hall dropped a game-high 30 points for the Golden Eagles and sophomore point guard Adon Saylor added 10 points, but no other Mauston player finished with more than four points. Three River Valley players finished in double-digits scoring: Joe Ryan with 18 points, Will Bailey with 13 points and Tyler Nachreiner with 10 points.
Mauston 63, West Salem 42After a disappointing loss to La Crosse Aquinas in its home opener, Mauston rebounded with a strong showing against West Salem.
The Golden Eagles breezed past the Panthers (3-2) 63-42 in a non-conference matchup Thursday, December 5 in Mauston. Heading into the locker room at halftime, Mauston held a commanding 41-20 lead.
Senior guard Cade Hall set the pace for the Golden Eagles with 23 points, while sophomore point guard Adon Saylor and senior forward Gage Kobylski finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Richland Center 80, Necedah 56In its second game of the year, the Cardinals struggled on their way to their first loss of the young season.
The Hornets (1-4) maintained firm control throughout to top Necedah 80-56 in a non-conference matchup Thursday, December 5 in Richland Center.
Senior Jaron Murphy put up 23 points, but no other Cardinal player reached double figures scoring. For Richland Center, Tyler Rizner tallied a game-high 26 points, Jacob Schauf added 16 points and Wes Keller chipped in 10 points.
Alma Center Lincoln 72, New Lisbon 58Despite only trailing by five at halftime, New Lisbon couldn’t quite keep pace with the Hornets in the second half.
Alma Center Lincoln (5-1) defeated the Rockets 72-58 in non-conference play to hand them their first loss of the season Thursday, December 5 in New Lisbon.
For New Lisbon, TJ Oens scored 15 points, Jon Olson had 12 points and Gunnar Pedersen added 10 points. Alma Center Lincoln’s Ethan Breheim posted an incredible double-double with 29 points and 20 rebounds while Justin Rowekamp finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Necedah 60, Seneca 45A blistering first half was more than enough to carry Necedah to a season-opening victory.
The Cardinals outscored Seneca (2-3) 37-12 in the first half on their way to a 60-45 victory to kick off the season in non-conference play Tuesday, December 3 in Necedah.
Necedah had a trio of scorers finish in double figures: senior guard Jaron Murphy with 14 points, sophomore forward Josiah Hansen with 13 points and sophomore guard Landen Murphy with 10 points. Ashton Swanson led the way for Seneca with 12 points.
Wonewoc-Center 75, Coulee Christian/Providence 74 OTIn an overtime thriller, the Wolves escaped with a road victory to improve to 2-0 on the year.
Wonewoc-Center outlasted Coulee Christian/Providence 75-74 in overtime in a non-conference matchup Monday December 2 at Coulee Christian School in West Salem. The Wolves trailed by two at halftime and won the overtime session 11-10.
For the Wolves, Dawson Miller poured in 29 points, Ashton Spencer finished with 22 points, Tucker Needham had 11 points and Kaden Sprotte recorded nine points and 17 rebounds.
New Lisbon 70, Weston 26Building off a season-opening win over Ithaca, the Rockets kept the ball rolling win a dominating victory over the Silver Eagles.
New Lisbon held firm control wire to wire to breeze past Weston 70-26 in a non-conference matchup Monday, December 2 in Cazenovia.
TJ Oens poured in a game-high 21 points, Ashton Pfaff finished with 14 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds, Jon Olson had 12 points and seven rebounds and Coltin Zellmer added seven points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets. Weston’s Jimmy Wilson and Hunter Schmitt each scored 10 points.
Royall 42, La Farge 28A youth-laden Royall squad didn’t come flying out of the gates to start the season, but they did more than enough to secure their first win of the season.
The Panthers opened up their 2019-20 campaign with a 14-point non-conference win over La Farge (0-4) 42-28 Monday, December 2 at Royall High School in Elroy. Royall shot 31.1 percent overall from the floor, 22.2 percent from deep, hit 10 of 20 free throws and turned the ball over 17 times, but used a stout defensive effort to lead the way on a shaky offensive night.
For the Panthers, sophomore forward Nathan Vieth recorded a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds, freshman guard Brady Uppena added nine points, freshman forward Gage Christian finished with seven points and six rebounds and senior forward Brenden Ziems contributed six points and seven rebounds.
New Lisbon 58, Ithaca 54A young, inexperienced New Lisbon squad opened its 2019-20 season with a narrow victory over Ithaca.
The Rockets toppled the Bulldogs (1-3) 58-54 in their season-opening non-conference matchup Tuesday, November 26 in New Lisbon.
In his high school debut, New Lisbon freshman guard Ashton Pfaff tallied a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Coltin Zellmer added 16 points as well for the Rockets. Ithaca’s Stone Richwalski scored 15 points while Tyler Coppernoll and Parker Hisel each scored 11 points.
Wonewoc-Center 73, Weston 34Wonewoc-Center kicked off the new season and the Palmer Schroeder era with a convincing victory.
The Wolves blew past the Silver Eagles 73-34 in a non-conference clash Tuesday, November 26 in Wonewoc featuring two schools that have formed a co-op for football over the past several years.
Wonewoc-Center’s Tucker Needham finished with 24 points, nine steals and seven rebounds, Ashton Spencer scored 18 points, Dawson Miller and Landon Wohlrab tallied 11 points apiece and Kaden Sprotte added seven points while corralling 18 rebounds.
Weston’s Hunter Schmitt posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jimmy Wilson chipped in 11 points.
