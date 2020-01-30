PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Necedah staves off Wonewoc-Center behind Murphy’s career night

The highlight of Juneau County boys’ basketball over the past week came in a matchup between Necedah and Wonewoc-Center. Jaron Murphy put forth one of the greatest performances of his career to help the Cardinals hold off the Wolves and a hot-shooting night from both Dawson Miller and Tucker Needham.

Necedah 76, Wonewoc-Center 67

Necedah senior guard Jaron Murphy has more than his fair share of memorable performances during his illustrious high school basketball career. His latest act in a win over Wonewoc-Center ranks right near the top of that list.

Murphy unloaded for a career-high 39 points to carry the shorthanded Cardinals (8-5 overall, 4-2 Scenic Bluffs) to a 76-67 conference win over a hot-shooting Wonewoc-Center (4-8, 0-6) Tuesday, January 28 in Necedah.

The Cardinals had three players out sick Tuesday night, so Murphy shouldered an even heavier burden than usual. He proved to be up for the task. His 39 points came with only one free throw and zero 3-pointers. In addition, Josiah Hansen scored 13 points and Emanuele Giovi added 12 points for Necedah.

As for Wonewoc-Center, Dawson Miller tallied 24 points, including four threes, Tucker Needham finished with 18 points, including four threes, and Ashton Spencer chipped in 12 points.