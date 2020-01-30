PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Necedah staves off Wonewoc-Center behind Murphy’s career night

The highlight of Juneau County boys’ basketball over the past week came in a matchup between Necedah and Wonewoc-Center. Jaron Murphy put forth one of the greatest performances of his career to help the Cardinals hold off the Wolves and a hot-shooting night from both Dawson Miller and Tucker Needham.
Necedah 76, Wonewoc-Center 67
Necedah senior guard Jaron Murphy has more than his fair share of memorable performances during his illustrious high school basketball career. His latest act in a win over Wonewoc-Center ranks right near the top of that list.
Murphy unloaded for a career-high 39 points to carry the shorthanded Cardinals (8-5 overall, 4-2 Scenic Bluffs) to a 76-67 conference win over a hot-shooting Wonewoc-Center (4-8, 0-6) Tuesday, January 28 in Necedah.
The Cardinals had three players out sick Tuesday night, so Murphy shouldered an even heavier burden than usual. He proved to be up for the task. His 39 points came with only one free throw and zero 3-pointers. In addition, Josiah Hansen scored 13 points and Emanuele Giovi added 12 points for Necedah.
As for Wonewoc-Center, Dawson Miller tallied 24 points, including four threes, Tucker Needham finished with 18 points, including four threes, and Ashton Spencer chipped in 12 points.
Cashton 63, New Lisbon 51
Despite holding a 25-22 halftime lead, New Lisbon was unable to parlay it into a third Scenic Bluffs victory this season.
Cashton (8-4 overall, 4-2 Scenic Bluffs) outscored the Rockets (6-8, 2-5) 41-26 over the final 18 minutes to pull out a 63-51 victory in their conference meeting Tuesday, January 28 in New Lisbon.
For the Eagles, Kristt Hilden scored a game-high 21 points and Bowdy Dempsey added another 18 points. New Lisbon’s TJ Oens set the pace with 16 points while Gunnar Pedersen added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Bangor 67, Royall 40
Bangor continued its seemingly unstoppable march to another Scenic Bluffs title with a convincing win over Royall.
The Cardinals (13-0 overall, 7-0 Scenic Bluffs) raced past the Panthers (6-6, 3-4) to a 67-40 win Tuesday, January 28 at Royall High School in Elroy.
Bangor’s Grant Manke and Zane Langrehr finished with 23 and 14 points, respectively, in the victory. Keith Schnurr led the way for Royall with a team-high 14 points.
New Lisbon 66, Wonewoc-Center 61
The Rockets were able to eke out a five-point win over Wonewoc-Center to tally their second conference win of the season — both coming on the road.
New Lisbon held on to knock off the Wolves 66-61 in a Scenic Bluffs matchup between the two Juneau County schools Thursday, January 23 at Wonewoc-Center High School.
In the win, Gunnar Pedersen put up 17 points and nine rebounds, Coltin Zellmer finished with 13 points, Eugene Taylor added 10 points and Ashton Pfaff contributed seven points, 12 assists and six rebounds.
For Wonewoc-Center, Tucker Needham and Dawson Miller each scored 15 points while Chase Novy and Ashton Spencer chipped in nine points apiece.
Hillsboro 52, Royall 49
Royall came oh so close but fell agonizingly short of knocking off one of the top teams in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
Hillsboro (7-6 overall, 5-1 Scenic Bluffs) narrowly held on to top the Panthers 52-49 in a dramatic conference clash Thursday, January 23 at Royall High School in Elroy.
For Royall, Bryce Gruen finished with a team-high 13 points, Nathan Vieth had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Zephyr Turner recorded nine points and seven rebounds and Keith Schnurr added nine points.
Bangor 81, Necedah 44
Necedah kept itself within striking distance at halftime, but Bangor pulled away in the second half for a blowout win.
After leading 36-28 at the half, Bangor outscored Necedah 45-16 the rest of the way to win 81-44 in an all-Cardinals Scenic Bluffs Conference contest Thursday, January 23 in Bangor.
Bangor’s Grant Manke scored a game-high 24 points while Will Reader, Hank Reader and Zane Langrehr all added 12 points apiece. Necedah’s Landen Murphy and Jaron Murphy finished with 17 points and 16 points, respectively.
Mauston 64, Black River Falls 40
Same old story for the Golden Eagles: a stellar performance from Cade Hall was the engine to an impressive win.
Hall poured in a game-high 26 points as Mauston (8-5) raced past the Tigers (7-6) to a 64-40 non-conference win Tuesday, January 21 at the Black River Falls Field House in Black River Falls. In addition to Hall, Gage Kobylski scored seven points, Isaac Saylor and Braden Benzine each tallied six points and Wyatt Massey added five points for the Golden Eagles.
For Black River Falls, Elliot Bird finished with 17 points and six rebounds while Trey Cowley chipped in nine points.
Royall 53, Brookwood 50
Royall was able to snap a three-game losing skid with a come-from-behind conference victory.
After trailing 29-26 at halftime, the Panthers outscored the Falcons (3-9 overall, 1-6 Scenic Bluffs) 27-21 in the second half on their way to a nail-biting 53-50 win Monday, January 20 at Royall High School in Elroy.
Keith Schnurr and Nathan Vieth each scored 12 points for Royall in a winning effort. Brookwood’s Alek Martin led his team with 12 points while Kaden Brandau and Henry Marriot chipped in 10 points apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
Whitehall 72, Necedah 68 OT
A non-conference overtime loss robbed Necedah of its sixth win in seven games.
Whitehall (8-5) outlasted the Cardinals 72-68 in an overtime thriller Monday, January 20 in Necedah. Landen Murphy scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help give the Cardinals a 38-32 halftime lead. But the Vikings seized a second-half advantage and led by five in the late stages of regulation.
Necedah did not go down quietly. Emanuele Giovi banked in a three and Jaron Murphy sunk a pair of late free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime. However, in OT, Whitehall outscored the Cardinals 9-5 to escape with the win.
In addition to Landen Murphy’s 24 points, Jaron Murphy had 19 points and Giovi added 10 points for Necedah. As for the Vikings, Jonathan Thorn scored 19 points, Isaac Skoyen dominated inside for a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, Brandon Dick did likewise with 14 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double and Devon McCune chipped in 13 points.
Bangor 86, New Lisbon 40
New Lisbon was just the latest victim in Bangor’s unblemished start to the 2019-20 season.
The unbeaten Cardinals cruised past the Rockets 86-46 in a Scenic Bluffs matchup Monday, January 20 in New Lisbon.
For Bangor, Zane Langrehr poured in 25 points, Hank Reader scored 23 points and Grant Manke added 10 points. New Lisbon’s TJ Oens tallied 19 points and Ashton Pfaff chipped in 10 points of his own.
Necedah 81, Brookwood 37
The Cardinals picked up their fifth win in six games with a road rout of Brookwood.
Necedah blew out the Falcons en route to an 81-37 Scenic Bluffs victory Tuesday, January 14 at Brookwood High School in Ontario. Jaron Murphy led the Cardinals’ offensive blitz with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Emanuele Giovi finished with 14 points and Josiah Hansen and Landen Murphy each scored 10 points.
For Brookwood, Alek Martin led the way with 10 points.
Cashton 70, Royall 50
A sensational showing from Cashton’s Kristt Hilden powered the Eagles past Royall for a road conference victory.
Hilden put up a game-high 31 points as Cashton topped the Panthers 70-50 in a Scenic Bluffs matchup Tuesday, January 14 at Royall High School in Elroy. Additionally for the Eagles, Isaac Hemmersbach scored 15 points and Bowdy Dempsey added 13 points.
For Royall, Keith Schnurr scored 15 points while Bryce Gruen and Gabe Keenan added eight points apiece.
Hillsboro 71, New Lisbon 39
The Rockets only trailed 34-27 at halftime, but a second-half blitz from Hillsboro turned this one into a blowout.
The Tigers outscored New Lisbon 34-15 in the second half on their way to a 71-39 victory in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup Tuesday, January 14 in Hillsboro.
New Lisbon’s TJ Oens finished with 11 points and Gunnar Pedersen notched 10 points and nine rebounds. For Hillsboro, Seth Wallace scored a game-high 14 points, Trent Thorson recorded 13 points, six rebounds and five assists and Kasen Bloor tallied 10 points.
Bangor 88, Wonewoc-Center 45
The Cardinals added Wonewoc-Center to their list of opponents on the wrong end of a blowout this year.
Bangor flew past the Wolves 88-45 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup Tuesday, January 14 at Wonewoc-Center High School in Wonewoc. For the Cardinals, Zane Langrehr put up 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds, Will Reader scored 16 points, Grant Manke posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Sam Wittmershaus added 10 points and six rebounds.
Wonewoc-Center’s Tucker Needham scored a team-high 13 points, Ashton Spencer finished with 12 points and Dawson Miller chipped in 11 points.
New Lisbon 70, La Farge 49
New Lisbon notched back-to-back wins for the second time this season with an emphatic victory over La Farge.
The Rockets stormed past the Wildcats (3-12) 70-49 in a non-conference matchup Monday, January 13 in New Lisbon. For the Rockets, TJ Oens scored 19 points, Gunnar Pedersen finished with 15 points, Ashton Pfaff had a double-double and nearly a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds and Coltin Zellmer added 10 points.
New Lisbon 81, Brookwood 67
The Rockets tallied their first conference win of the season with a double-digit road win over Brookwood.
New Lisbon outscored the Falcons in both halves on their way to an 81-67 victory Thursday, January 9 at Brookwood High School in Ontario.
The Rockets received contributions from across the board in the win. TJ Oens posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, Nikita Shankle dropped 18 points, Ashton Pfaff had a double-double and nearly a triple-double with 14 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, Gunnar Pedersen tallied 13 points and seven rebounds and Eugene Taylor chipped in 10 points.
For Brookwood, Kaden Brandau led the way with 21 points, Alek Martin scored 19 points and Mitchell Klinkner added 12 points.
Hillsboro 65, Wonewoc-Center 55
Wonewoc-Center couldn’t quite bring home their first conference victory, but they still raised plenty of money to go toward a good cause.
The Tigers outlasted the Wolves 65-55 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup Thursday, January 9 in Wonewoc. The game was Wonewoc-Center’s ninth annual “Pack the Gym” night where over $1,000 was raised to go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Hillsboro’s Seth Wallace had 20 points, Trent Thorson scored 14 points and Cade Jensen added 12 points. For Wonewoc-Center, Dawson Miller tallied a game-high 22 points, Tucker Needham finished with 14 points and Ashton Spencer had 10 points.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.