PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Portage beats Reedsburg for first playoff win since 2017

PORTAGE — The Portage prep boys basketball team built itself a cushion Tuesday night.
The 34-20 halftime lead was enough to hold off a late Reedsburg rally and give Portage its first playoff victory in four years with a 72-64 home win.
“We didn’t have a lot of guys with much experience coming into the season,” Portage head coach Darrin Berger said after his program’s first postseason win since 2017. “December was a little rough for us, I think we were 1-7 going into the new year. So it took a lot of work by those guys to get to the point where we could have a chance to win a playoff game. I’m proud of them, they worked hard for it.”
After closing the regular season with a four-game losing streak, the fourth-seeded Warriors (7-16) came out firing in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal against No. 5 Reedsburg (4-16).
The Badger North Conference rivals had split their regular-season matchups, with Reedsburg claiming a 58-57 road win Dec. 5 and Portage earning a 64-50 home win Jan. 29.
The decisive matchup got going with an early 13-2 Portage run. Johnathan Stout got to the rim twice during the stretch, including a steal and a layup that gave the Warriors a 17-8 advantage. Erik Brouette added a banked 3-pointer that made it 20-10 before Hayes Hensler scored at the rim and Brouette converted a fast break to take a 24-10 lead and force a Reedsburg timeout with 8 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the first half.
Reedsburg’s Jack Campbell ended the run with a three-point play, then Hunter Dempsey hit a 3-pointer to briefly pull the Eagles within 24-13. The lead hovered around 10 points until Greg Hammer’s 3 gave Portage a 34-20 lead going into the locker room.
“Cooper (Roberts), who is averaging 17 points per game, was on the bench for a lot of the first half and we kept going,” Berger said of the fast start. “It’s good to see Erik and Coop trust their teammates, and it’s good to see the guys have success. We see them practice every day. Some of them can do some good things. It’s just a matter of opportunity and confidence.”
Zach Bestor came out firing in the second half. Reedsburg’s leading scorer had been limited to nine first-half points before going off for 22 in the second half to finish with a game-high 31. The senior guard got the Beavers going in the second half, sandwiching a pair of 3-pointers around a 3 by Hammer — who had 14 points — to ignite the Reedsburg offense.
However, the Beavers didn’t make up any ground until they got some defensive stops. Portage built up a 55-35 lead before a Dempsey 3-pointer ignited a 13-3 Reedsburg run.
Back-to-back Bestor baskets pulled the Beavers within 58-48 and forced a Portage timeout with 4:18 remaining. Hensler, who finished with 15 points, grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back, while the Warriors made enough free throws down the stretch to hang on.
“We knew they were going to come for us and be aggressive,” Berger said of how the Warriors were able to hold off Reedsburg. “Sometimes it’s hard to be patient and not lose aggression, so it’s a learning experience. You hope to get layups and free throws down the stretch, and we got enough of them to hang on and keep them at bay.”
Bestor, who made four of his five 3-pointers in the second half, ended the game with his final triple as time expired. The guard was one of four Beavers to score Tuesday, as Dempsey added 13, Campbell had 12 and Kaden Meyer had eight.
“I can’t say enough good things about that kid,” Berger said of Bestor. “He’s just an outstanding player. We tried to follow the same rules that we always do and not get away from our scheme, but give a little more help on him. We went over the top on screens every time he was driving off screens. They do a great job of screening for him, so it’s hard to cover. Logan and Alex did it, made it as hard as they could on him. It’s hard to do it as a team. You’re not going to stop him, but hopefully do enough to get a chance to win.”
Brouette created a lot of offense for the Warriors, finishing with 22 points and eight assists.
“He’s very quick, and he’s a good scorer, but I think he also had eight assists,” Berger said of the junior guard. “When he facilitates for other guys and we get other people scoring, that’s when we can become dangerous.”
The Warriors, who went 2-20 last season, won their first playoff game since notching a 64-55 regional win over Reedsburg on Feb. 28, 2017. They earned a chance to face top-seeded Wisconsin Dells (13-1) in Friday’s regional semifinal.
“We were supposed to play them and it was a snowed out game,” Berger said of the Chiefs. “They’re very good. We’re happy for the opportunity, we’ve got a couple days to prepare and we’re going to give it our best.”
Adams-Friendship 53, Baraboo 38
Baraboo ran into a wall Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Thunderbirds (3-19) were held below 40 points for the eighth time this season in a 53-38 loss at No. 3 Adams-Friendship (12-11) in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Adams-Friendship will head to Mauston on Friday to face the second-seeded Golden Eagles (10-12).
PORTAGE 72, REEDSBURG 64
Reedsburg 20 44 — 64
Portage 34 38 — 72
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyer 2 4-4 8; Campbell 5 1-1 12; Bestor 11 4-4 31; Dempsey 5 1-3 13. Totals 23 10-14 64.
PORTAGE — Mael 0 2-2 2; Brouette 7 6-10 22; Schuette 1 2-2 5; Hammer 5 2-3 14; Reichhoff 1 0-0 2; Stout 2 0-0 4; Hensler 7 0-1 15; Roberts 3 2-4 8. Totals 26 14-22 72.