PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Portage beats Reedsburg for first playoff win since 2017

“We knew they were going to come for us and be aggressive,” Berger said of how the Warriors were able to hold off Reedsburg. “Sometimes it’s hard to be patient and not lose aggression, so it’s a learning experience. You hope to get layups and free throws down the stretch, and we got enough of them to hang on and keep them at bay.”

Bestor, who made four of his five 3-pointers in the second half, ended the game with his final triple as time expired. The guard was one of four Beavers to score Tuesday, as Dempsey added 13, Campbell had 12 and Kaden Meyer had eight.

“I can’t say enough good things about that kid,” Berger said of Bestor. “He’s just an outstanding player. We tried to follow the same rules that we always do and not get away from our scheme, but give a little more help on him. We went over the top on screens every time he was driving off screens. They do a great job of screening for him, so it’s hard to cover. Logan and Alex did it, made it as hard as they could on him. It’s hard to do it as a team. You’re not going to stop him, but hopefully do enough to get a chance to win.”

Brouette created a lot of offense for the Warriors, finishing with 22 points and eight assists.