PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Royall wins one, drops one in battle of Uppenas at Lancaster tournament

For one of the state’s more prominent high school basketball coaching families, this holiday season was a particularly unique experience.

Royall head coach Scott Uppena led his Panthers to Lancaster during the final weekend of 2019 for a basketball tournament that also served as a Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser and an Uppena family get together.

Royall, Lancaster, Potosi and Darlington all took part in the two-day tournament Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28. Scott’s three brothers all serve in the high school coaching ranks. Tom Uppena is the Darlington boys’ head coach and Mike Uppena serves in the same capacity for the Potosi boys. Mike Uppena coaches the Lancaster girls’ team and thus didn’t coach in the event, but his son, Jackson, did play for the Flying Arrows.

The four brothers, along with sister Laura, are all the children of Dennis Uppena, who won three state championships during his Hall of Fame coaching career at the helm of the Cassville boys’ basketball program.