PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall eliminated by Alma Center Lincoln in regional semifinals

Following a thrilling, buzzer-beating victory in the opening round of the postseason, the Panthers saw their season come to a close in a single-digit loss in the regional semifinals.
The third-seeded Alma Center Lincoln Hornets (19-6) held off No. 6 seed Royall (11-12) 52-43 in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal matchup Friday, March 6 in Alma Center. The following night, No. 2 seed Blair-Taylor (23-2) raced past the Hornets 59-38 in the regional finals.
The Panthers only trailed 21-17 at the half against Alma Center Lincoln, but couldn’t rally to another win in the second half like they did in the regional quarterfinals — where they roared back from a 15-point deficit to top Gilmanton 64-61 at the buzzer.
The host Hornets outscored Royall 31-26 in the second half to ensure their spot in the regional finals. A huge component of the game was free-throw shooting. Lincoln sunk 17 of its 21 attempts from the charity stripe while the Panthers were 6 of 12.
Lincoln’s Austin Calkins and Justin Rowekamp scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Ethan Breheim posted eight points and 16 rebounds in the win. Royall’s Nate Vieth led the way with a team-high 14 points. Keith Schnurr finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Brenden Ziems tallied seven points and five rebounds as well for the Panthers.
The loss marked the end of the Royall careers of both Schnurr and Ziems. Though they were the only two seniors on the roster, they played vital roles. Schnurr led the team with 11.8 points per game and was second with 1.5 assists per game. Ziems was second on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and third with 7.4 points per game.
Belleville 62, Necedah 47
A deep halftime hole was too much for the Cardinals to dig out of in a season-ending loss to Belleville.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats (16-8) sprinted out to a 35-18 lead at the half en route to a 62-47 victory over No. 10 seed Necedah (14-9) in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, March 3 in Belleville. The following Friday, No. 2 seed Darlington (22-2) bounced Belleville 68-55 in the regional semifinals.
For the Wildcats, Carson Syse and Sawyer Fahey each scored 13 points and Royce Clark added 12 points. As for the Cardinals, they got most their points from the only two seniors on their roster. Jaron Murphy poured in a game-high 22 points and Emanuele Giovi finished with 11 points.
Despite the loss that ended his Necedah career, it was a banner night for Murphy. He surpassed Miles Saylor’s school record for most career points (1,432) and ended up with 1,444 points as a Cardinal.
Hillsboro 82, Wonewoc-Center 55
Hillsboro separated itself late in the first half on its way to a convincing win over the Wolves.
The fifth-seeded Tigers (13-10) cruised to an 82-55 victory over No. 12 seed Wonewoc-Center (6-17) in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, March 3 in Hillsboro. In Friday’s regional semifinals, No. 4 seed Cashton steamrolled the Tigers 76-44.
Hillsboro’s Trent Thorson scored a game-high 22 points, Seth Wallace and Cade Jensen each tallied 17 points and Noah Feala added 12 points in the win. For the Wolves, Dawson Miller led the way with 15 points, Tucker Needham had 14 points and Ashton Spencer chipped in 13 points.
Miller, Needham and Chase Novy each played their final game in a Wonewoc-Center uniform in the loss to Hillsboro.
Elmwood/Plum City 80, New Lisbon 49
A cold-shooting night for the Rockets led to a season-ending loss at the hands of the Wolves in the opening round of the playoffs.
No. 8 seed Elmwood/Plum City (8-16) blew past No. 9 seed New Lisbon (8-15) 80-49 in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, March 3 in Plum City. In the regional semifinals, top-seeded Bangor (24-1) routed the Wolves 78-55.
Elmwood/Plum City’s Luke Webb posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Dayne Whipple scored 16 points and Jackson Glampe chipped in 13 points. For the Rockets, Gunnar Pedersen recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, TJ Oens contributed 13 points and Ashton Pfaff added 10 points.
New Lisbon loses four seniors to graduation off its current roster: Pedersen, Eugene Taylor, Mateus Castro and Seth Stanek.
