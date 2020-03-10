PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall eliminated by Alma Center Lincoln in regional semifinals

The loss marked the end of the Royall careers of both Schnurr and Ziems. Though they were the only two seniors on the roster, they played vital roles. Schnurr led the team with 11.8 points per game and was second with 1.5 assists per game. Ziems was second on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and third with 7.4 points per game.

Belleville 62, Necedah 47

A deep halftime hole was too much for the Cardinals to dig out of in a season-ending loss to Belleville.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (16-8) sprinted out to a 35-18 lead at the half en route to a 62-47 victory over No. 10 seed Necedah (14-9) in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, March 3 in Belleville. The following Friday, No. 2 seed Darlington (22-2) bounced Belleville 68-55 in the regional semifinals.

For the Wildcats, Carson Syse and Sawyer Fahey each scored 13 points and Royce Clark added 12 points. As for the Cardinals, they got most their points from the only two seniors on their roster. Jaron Murphy poured in a game-high 22 points and Emanuele Giovi finished with 11 points.

Despite the loss that ended his Necedah career, it was a banner night for Murphy. He surpassed Miles Saylor’s school record for most career points (1,432) and ended up with 1,444 points as a Cardinal.