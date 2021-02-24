PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall looks to set pace, tone against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran

The Royall High School boys basketball team gave up 26 points its last time out. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran put up 94.
The teams will see whose style wins out when they meet in Thursday's WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal in Augusta.
"They are going to be a tough team for us to beat, but obviously a little bit of contrast in styles,” Royall head coach Scott Uppena said Tuesday of the matchup with the Lancers. “They get up and down and shoot a lot of 3s. They put up 93 and 94 their last two games. We don't typically score outside of the 50s, so it'll be a little bit of a contrast in styles. I think, whoever's dictating the tempo, the game will certainly be in their favor."
The Panthers have had 24 games to work out their style of play, going 13-9 in the regular season before earning a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and picking up a 66-40 regional-semifinal win over No. 4 La Farge/Youth Initiative on Feb. 19 and a 43-26 regional-final win over No. 2 Highland on Feb. 20.
"When we're at our best, I don't want to call it deliberate, but we look for good shots offensively and try to get the best shots we can that are uncontested," Uppena said. "Sometimes it takes us a little bit to find that, so we try to be as patient as we can to be able to get uncontested looks. Defensively, I think we're at our best when we're playing a tough man-to-man, we contest on shooters and we control the defensive boards. We transition when it's there or when the opportunity presents itself, but it's not something we necessarily force."
Conversely, Immanuel Lutheran (17-2) has been explosive its last few times out. The Lancers averaged 60.4 points per game during the 17-game regular season. They’ve stepped it up a notch recently — scoring 72 points in their regular-season finale against Independence before starting the postseason with a 93-49 win over Independence and a 94-74 win over Gilmanton.
Ryan Zimmerman, who had 33 points against Gilmanton, and Britten Rutz are scoring 19.4 and 13.2 points per game, respectively, for an Immanuel Lutheran team that hasn't lost since a 48-37 defeat at Blair-Taylor on Jan. 19. The Lancers have ripped off 12 straight wins since then, rolling to earn the No. 1 seed in the sectional.
"We have three practices leading into Thursday night," Uppena said Tuesday of how the fourth-seeded Panthers are approaching the sectional semifinal. "The first night was really just a lot of drill work, that type of stuff. Then we have film we're going to watch, we're going to start breaking things down. And then we do what we call game prep, where we have some JV players that we suit up and keep on the roster that will kind of emulate what the other team does and give us those looks in practice in a scrimmage-type setting."
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to face No. 2 Wauzeka-Steuben or No. 3 Port Edwards on Saturday with a trip to state on the line. Royall’s been to state once in program history, losing its opening game at the 2010 state tournament.
If the Panthers are able to get back there this year, they’re going to earn their spot. They’ve been tested all season, including starting February with a five-game losing streak against a bear of a schedule that included two games against Division 4 regional champion Necedah, and one game each against Div. 4 regional champion Blair-Taylor, Scenic Bluffs Conference champion Bangor and Scenic Bluffs runner-up Cashton.
"We knew that stretch was going to be tough for us, we just wanted to be able to compete," Uppena said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well in that stretch, which is not always atypical for us, but I would say we shot a little bit worse than we typically do. That ended up hurting us.
"We played some tough teams this season. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. One of the things we try to do is balance our schedule and make sure we're getting good competition, because sometimes the losses are where you learn the most."
The Panthers got back in the win column Feb. 11, recording a 52-35 victory at Brookwood in the regular-season finale. That dominant defensive effort carried over into regionals for a Royall team that’s allowing 44.7 points per game and has given up 50 points or more just eight times this season.
"I don't want to say I'm satisfied with where we're at, because you can always improve and get better, but with our last game how we played defensively, I was very pleased," Uppena said of the 43-26 win over Highland. "The kids played with an amount of energy that I would say we haven't seen all year. We have our stretches where it comes and goes, but with tournaments sometimes, kids can turn it on even more. That's what happened that night.”
It happened in front of a decently-sized home crowd that hasn’t always been an option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They took it all in on Saturday night,” Uppena said of how his team reacted to the program’s first regional title since 2018. "We cut down the nets to have them experience some of those typical tournament things, and I saw some emotions from kids that I typically didn't see throughout the course of the year. It was good to see that it meant a lot to them.
"And we talked about it yesterday at practice; they want to continue to push. Sometimes you get toward the end of the season and you start looking forward, you get tired. Basketball and winter seasons are long. … But the kids are still ready to play.”
Those kids will be back on the court Thursday, heading to Augusta with a mix of three seniors, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
"There's a good mesh of upperclassmen and underclassmen, and they are very inviting of those underclassmen because they know they need them to compete and win,” Uppena said. “There's no animosity whatsoever. We have a very good group of kids."
The togetherness stems from a senior class of Max Benish, Ethan Howe and Zephyr Turner.
Turner is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while also helping everyone off the court.
"He's a good athlete, he jumps very well, he can step outside, he can hit 3s, he can go down into the post, he's got a nice spin move that he uses around the post, he uses both hands around the basket and he's a good leader,” Uppena said of Turner. “He's the type of kid that is very welcoming of underclassmen, gives them rides and does things like that. When you have leaders like that, everything else just kind of falls into place."
Benish, who is scoring 4.6 points per game, provides a similar leadership role while also being Royall’s lockdown defender.
"Whoever we say is the guy we need to shut down, we put him on them,” Uppena said of Benish. “I can't speak enough of what those kids have done for the program this year as far as making sure we're doing what we need to do."
Royall’s balanced offensive attack is led by Bryce Gruen’s 11.0 points and 2.7 assists per game.
"Bryce is one of our better athletes,” Uppena said of the junior guard. “He's a stronger kid and can be sort of a mismatch. He shoots the ball fairly well from the outside, but he's strong and when teams go man, we try to set some back screens for him to get him into the post. He does a good job of finding space and getting to the free-throw line, because he is physical and typically the guys guarding him are a little smaller than he is.”
The Panthers have gotten a nice boost from Brady Uppena, Scott’s son, in the postseason. The sophomore, who is averaging 7.6 points per game on the season, led Royall in scoring in both regional games — putting up 13 points against La Farge and 15 against Highland.
"He's been around the game quite a bit. Whether he was a manager or a water boy or just at practices or on the bench, he's been around the game a lot,” Scott Uppena said of Brady. “He's pretty smart about situations and he watches a lot of film. ... He puts a lot of time into his shooting and knowledge of the game. He's been playing pretty well the last couple weeks."
The Panthers will bring their talented mixture — and stingy defense — on the road for a shot at Immanuel Lutheran.
"We're going to give it our best,” Uppena said. “Win or lose, I'm still proud of them. We're going to prepare, give it our best and hopefully get a win."