PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall looks to set pace, tone against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran

If the Panthers are able to get back there this year, they’re going to earn their spot. They’ve been tested all season, including starting February with a five-game losing streak against a bear of a schedule that included two games against Division 4 regional champion Necedah, and one game each against Div. 4 regional champion Blair-Taylor, Scenic Bluffs Conference champion Bangor and Scenic Bluffs runner-up Cashton.

"We knew that stretch was going to be tough for us, we just wanted to be able to compete," Uppena said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well in that stretch, which is not always atypical for us, but I would say we shot a little bit worse than we typically do. That ended up hurting us.

"We played some tough teams this season. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. One of the things we try to do is balance our schedule and make sure we're getting good competition, because sometimes the losses are where you learn the most."

The Panthers got back in the win column Feb. 11, recording a 52-35 victory at Brookwood in the regular-season finale. That dominant defensive effort carried over into regionals for a Royall team that’s allowing 44.7 points per game and has given up 50 points or more just eight times this season.