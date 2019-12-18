PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall pulls away in second half to tally comfortable win over New Lisbon

ELROY — The first half of Royall and New Lisbon’s first meeting of the season was a close, spirited affair. The second half was mostly Panther domination.

Royall (3-0 overall, 2-0 Scenic Bluffs) pulled away over the final 18 minutes of the game to defeat the Rockets (3-3, 0-2) 64-51 in their conference clash Friday, December 13 in Elroy.

The opening 18 minutes were a back-and-forth battle where neither team could create too much separation from the other. But the Panthers scored the final four points of the half — including a bucket right before the buzzer — to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room.

That would be a harbinger of things to come in the second stanza.

Royall roared out to a 24-6 run to build its advantage to 54-32 with roughly eight minutes remaining in the game. The Rockets did go on a little run of their own over the final few minutes to slash into the deficit, but the Panthers’ lead was never in serious jeopardy the rest of the way.

“We did hang with them in the first half. We gave up that offensive rebound there at the end,” said New Lisbon head coach Jeremiah Pfaff. “Second half kind of got away from us. We battled back there to make it semi-respectable.”

