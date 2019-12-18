PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall pulls away in second half to tally comfortable win over New Lisbon

ELROY — The first half of Royall and New Lisbon’s first meeting of the season was a close, spirited affair. The second half was mostly Panther domination.
Royall (3-0 overall, 2-0 Scenic Bluffs) pulled away over the final 18 minutes of the game to defeat the Rockets (3-3, 0-2) 64-51 in their conference clash Friday, December 13 in Elroy.
The opening 18 minutes were a back-and-forth battle where neither team could create too much separation from the other. But the Panthers scored the final four points of the half — including a bucket right before the buzzer — to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
That would be a harbinger of things to come in the second stanza.
Royall roared out to a 24-6 run to build its advantage to 54-32 with roughly eight minutes remaining in the game. The Rockets did go on a little run of their own over the final few minutes to slash into the deficit, but the Panthers’ lead was never in serious jeopardy the rest of the way.
“We did hang with them in the first half. We gave up that offensive rebound there at the end,” said New Lisbon head coach Jeremiah Pfaff. “Second half kind of got away from us. We battled back there to make it semi-respectable.”
The defeat was somewhat similar to New Lisbon’s loss to Necedah in its conference opener a few days earlier. In that game, the Rockets were right there with the Cardinals for much of the first half before seeing Necedah sprint away to an 82-52 win. This time around, New Lisbon was able to at least make a nice run at the end to stop the deficit from getting way out of hand.
“I was pleased with our effort. We’re a young, shorthanded team,” Pfaff said. “It’s about improving, it’s about effort and working toward the future at this point.”
Royall sophomore forward Nathan Vieth posted a game-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds. Senior guard Keith Schnurr finished with 16 points and freshman forward Gabe Keenan added 12 points as well for the Panthers.
For New Lisbon, sophomore forward/guard Ethan Dvorak led the way with 14 points. Additionally, freshman guard Ashton Pfaff, junior guard TJ Oens and senior forward Coltin Zellmer each had nine points apiece for the Rockets.
Overall, the Panthers only outshot the Rockets 48.1 percent to 47.6 percent from the floor on the night. However, they put up 10 more shots and made five more baskets thanks in no small part to a 15-8 advantage in the turnover battle. Royall also went 8 of 12 from the free-throw line while New Lisbon was 4 of 10.
“Offensively, we made a pretty concerted effort to get the ball into the post. Nate (Vieth) and Brenden (Ziems) did a great job of sealing, posting and playing hard — something we’ve been working hard on in practice the last couple days,” said Royall head coach Scott Uppena. “And obviously credit to our guards for getting the ball in the position where they could actually score and take advantage of it.”
Like New Lisbon, Royall is a young, inexperienced team. Schnurr is the only returning player who was a starter or saw significant playing time last season. There will probably be some bumps in the road ahead for the Panthers because of this, but a 3-0 start with a 2-0 mark in conference play certainly is a pleasant place to be heading into the holidays.
“They’re willing to listen and absorb everything that I throw at them and understand their roles on the team,” Uppena said. “Getting kids to buy into their role on the team is a huge piece, and these kids — they have some wants that they want to fill as far as roles. They know who the leaders are, they lean on them when they need to, but they do anything we ask them to do.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.