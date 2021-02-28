PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall rallies but can't continue 'special' postseason run, loses in sectional finals

WAUZEKA — Only five boys basketball teams in Wisconsin get the ultimate feeling of jubilation that comes with winning the last game of the season.
Only five will get handed gold balls when the book slams shut on the 2020-21 campaign.
And Royall was hoping to be one of them.
That dream, however, ended with Saturday night’s 46-41 loss to second-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben in the WIAA Division 5 sectional finals. But for the fourth-seeded Panthers, the defeat did little else to take the luster off what’s been a memorable postseason run.
“It hurts right now,” Panthers coach Scott Uppena said, “but like I told them, three to four weeks ago if I would have told you that we’d be playing in a sectional final game, they probably would have thought I was crazy — and maybe I would have thought the same thing.
“What this group did was something that was pretty special, because they bought into something that is bigger than themselves individually. We talked a lot about, ‘It’s win before me; team before I,’ and they bought into what we were telling them.”
That was on full display Saturday.
Royall (16-10) had an uphill climb all night long, falling behind 10-4 in the early going following a fastbreak lay-up by the Hornets (16-2) Zach Martin.
And then after sophomore Brady Uppena’s 3-pointer from the left wing — one of four triples for him in the game as he scored 14 points on the night — got the Panthers within 14-11 with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left, Wauzeka-Steuben scored the final nine points of the half to go in front 23-11 at the break.
“We had some decent looks but we just didn’t hit them,” Scott Uppena said. “They close out well and they’re fairly athletic, but we had some opportunities to hit some shots. We knew we’d have to, especially if they came out in a 2-3 zone, which we kind of thought maybe they would to pack (the lane) and force us to hit a couple shots.
“We did have some clean looks and we just didn’t hit them in the first half. That’s obviously part of the game, but what kept us in it is we limited them to 23. So we did our part defensively to keep ourselves in the game.”
Keep themselves in the game, indeed, as the Panthers’ fortunes would turn over the final 18 minutes.
Bryce Gruen’s steal and fastbreak lay-up a minute into the second half got Royall within 24-13 and then the junior guard canned back-to-back 3s — one from the left wing and one from the right — to make it 26-19 with 14:38 remaining.
“When I was talking about kids buying in, clichés are simply words. But when you see the actions behind the words, that’s what makes the difference,” Uppena said. “When we came out and we were down by 12, I never saw panic, I never saw the kids not fight, I never saw them not work hard. And that’s kind of what these kids hang their hat on.
“We don’t score in the 70s, we don’t score in the 60s, so we have to grind it defensively. They get after it defensively and everything that the other team gets is earned, and that’s a tribute to the kids who have stepped up and decided, ‘This is how we’re going to play.’”
The Hornets did punch back, getting baskets in the paint from Caydon Lomas (eight points on the night) and 6-foot-4 senior Gavin Ralph (game-high 18) to go up 30-19 with 14 minutes to play. But then the Panthers truly went to work on whittling down Wauzeka-Steuben’s advantage, first getting within four at 30-26 on a pull-up jumper from the right elbow by Gruen — he scored all of his 14 points in the game after halftime — and then within three at 36-33 on a triple by Uppena with 4 minutes remaining.
Things truly got interesting when Uppena canned his last 3 of the night to make it 40-38 with 2:38 left, but Ralph answered with a basket in the paint to make it 42-32 with 1:34 to go. And while he didn’t convert the and-one, Royall was unable to score on the other end and the Hornets were able to salt the game away at the free throw line.
Royall was able to rally despite losing decidedly when it came to fouls, getting whistled for 19 on the night compared with only eight for Wauzeka-Steuben. Compounding matters, the Hornets made it into the bonus with 7:43 left in the game, which meant the Panthers had to be a little less aggressive on defense in crunch time.
“They ended up shooting quite a few more free throws, but that’s part of the game. And we did take more 3s than we typically do,” Scott Uppena said of not attacking the basket as much as normal, and thus, not creating as many opportunities to draw fouls and get to the line. “But it did put us in a bind when we’re trying to come from behind and the foul differential is that big. And then obviously we had some kids get in foul trouble, and we’re not overly deep.
“All of that kind of accumulated, but we chipped away and chipped away and chipped away — and we ended up just a little bit short.
It was, indeed, a valiant effort by the Panthers. But their season came to an end nonetheless.
For a team that entered the postseason with a modest 13-9 overall record and the sectional tournament as the lowest of the four seeds, though, coming within five points of forcing overtime and six points of advancing to the state tournament for the second time in program history (2010 was the other time) is nothing to feel sorry about.
“Our schedule, and the teams that we lost to — most of them were ranked and most of them were up a division from us. And that does make a difference — it raises the bar level up a little bit higher so it forces you to work a little bit harder every night in practice; it forces you to work a little bit harder in games,” Uppena said. “So to be honest with you, when the tournament stretch hit, not that it was any easier but they knew how to work in order to be able to be successful.”
Work the Panthers did. The 46 points they allowed to the Hornets was considerably less than the 59.4 points Wauzeka-Steuben entered the game averaging. And Royall also advanced in the postseason by keeping La Farge under wraps in the regional semifinals (66-40), suffocating Highland in the regional finals (43-26) and rallying by Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran in the sectional semifinals (51-47) after trailing 24-22 at halftime.
As a testament to just how stifling Royall’s defense was in its postseason run, Immanuel Lutheran entered that game as the top seed in sectionals averaging 63.8 points per game — but the Lancers were limited to just 38 in regulation before the Panthers won the contest in overtime.
“It will always be a special group. It’s a group that, I would say, is not overly talented in a lot of different ways. But they play with grit and they play with moxie,” Uppena said. “And even though they’re maybe not the most talented team, they’re never going to get out-worked.”
It all added up to a special season for the Panthers, even if it did end agonizingly short of the state tournament berth they coveted.
Uppena said support from students and the community, as well as all the hard work put in by his assistant coaches and the time invested by the families involved with the program combined to result in the successful year.
“It takes a community to raise a child — one of my parents says that quite often,” he said. “And it does take a community to raise a child. And our community stepped up big this year.”
The result is memories for a lifetime.
“I’m sure in three or four weeks we’ll look back at this with a little different view of what it meant and what it was like. In the moment, it stinks. But reflectively, looking back it in a few weeks, I think the kids will appreciate what happened here,” Uppena said.
“Honestly,” he added, “I couldn’t be any prouder than I am right now of a group of kids that I’ve ever coached.”
WAUZEKA-STEUBEN 46, ROYALL 41
Royall ....................... 11 30 — 41
Wauzeka-Steuben .... 23 23 — 46
ROYALL (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Zephyr Turner 2 0-0 5, Max Benish 1 0-0 2, Nate Vieth 2 0-0 4, Bryce Gruen 5 2-2 14, Gabe Keenan 0 2-2 2, Brady Uppena 5 0-0 14. Totals: 15 4-4 41.
WAUZEKA-STEUBEN — Nate Martin 2 0-0 4, Gavin Ralph 5 3-7 18, Zach Martin 1 2-2 4, Caydon Lomas 3 1-2 8, Garett Kapinus 3 6-6 12, Jonah Reichmann 1 2-2 5. Totals: 15 14-19 46.
3-pointers: Royall 7 (Turner 1, Gruen 2, Uppena 4), W-S 2 (Lomas 1, Reichmann 1). Total fouls: Royall 19, W-S 8. Fouled out: Gruen.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.