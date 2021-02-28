PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall rallies but can't continue 'special' postseason run, loses in sectional finals

“They ended up shooting quite a few more free throws, but that’s part of the game. And we did take more 3s than we typically do,” Scott Uppena said of not attacking the basket as much as normal, and thus, not creating as many opportunities to draw fouls and get to the line. “But it did put us in a bind when we’re trying to come from behind and the foul differential is that big. And then obviously we had some kids get in foul trouble, and we’re not overly deep.

“All of that kind of accumulated, but we chipped away and chipped away and chipped away — and we ended up just a little bit short.

It was, indeed, a valiant effort by the Panthers. But their season came to an end nonetheless.

For a team that entered the postseason with a modest 13-9 overall record and the sectional tournament as the lowest of the four seeds, though, coming within five points of forcing overtime and six points of advancing to the state tournament for the second time in program history (2010 was the other time) is nothing to feel sorry about.