PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall’s Vieth caps off crazy comeback against Gilmanton with game winner at buzzer

ELROY — With eight minutes remaining and the Panthers down 15, Royall’s 2019-20 season was firmly on the brink of ending.
The Royall defense seemed to be a step slow and the offense was struggling to get much of anything going. But instead of folding and seeing their season end with a whimper, the Panthers buckled down and pulled off a comeback win that they’ll surely never forget.
Nate Vieth buried a game winner at the buzzer to cap off a 25-8 run and hand No. 6 seed Royall (11-11) a 64-61 victory over No. 11 seed Gilmanton (7-16) in an all-Panther WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, March 3 in Elroy.
Royall now moves on to face No. 3 seed Alma Center Lincoln (18-5) Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in Alma Center.
The end result seemed like little more than a pipe dream for the Panthers midway through the second half. They trailed 53-38 with roughly eight minutes to go and they didn’t look like a team particularly well positioned to forge a comeback.
Nothing was coming easy for Royall and there was palpable angst among the home faithful as the Panthers seemed to be a bit gun-shy at times on hoisting up shots on offense despite facing a double-digit deficit.
But Royall began tightening up on defense, getting stops and finally saw some shots drop on the other end. Royall head coach Scott Uppena gave particular praise to freshman forward Gabe Keenan, who scored nine points off the bench, in helping provide the Panthers with a much-needed boost.
“Gabe Keenan came off the bench as a freshman and did a tremendous job of giving us a spark,” Uppena said. “Sometimes it’s the unsung heroes that make the biggest difference in games, and it was a spark we really needed at that point and he really provided it.”
Suddenly, Royall was right back in it and had a prime opportunity to pull off a comeback win as the game moved into the final minutes of regulation.
“Momentum is a crazy thing. When things start going well for you, it’s tough to stop on the opposite side of it,” Uppena said. “We had a couple of sets, put the ball in our seniors’ hands and they made some plays down the stretch. … They just never stopped playing and they didn’t panic and that’s probably the biggest difference.”
Indeed, the Panthers’ only two seniors — Keith Schnurr and Brenden Ziems — were instrumental in the rally. Schnurr got to the free-throw line several times and did a good job converting on those opportunities. Ziems had an offensive rebound and putback basket that tied the game at 61-61 with roughly 30 seconds to go.
You have free articles remaining.
Royall deflected the ball out of bounds on the ensuing Gilmanton inbound play. On the next side out-of-bounds play, an errant inbound attempt resulted in a Gilmanton turnover and gave Royall the ball back with a crack at the last shot of regulation.
After a timeout, the ball got to Schnurr, who started to drive into the lane. As three defenders closed in on him, Schnurr fired a pass to an open Vieth out on the right wing. With Gilmanton’s Jarin Rud quickly closing in, Vieth uncorked a jumper that rattled home as time expired and sent the Royall High School gymnasium into bedlam.
“It was either one-on-one in the post with Keith or a kick out to me. He just kicked it out because they tripled him,” Vieth said of the final play. “I thought it wasn’t going in.”
The senior duo of Schnurr and Ziems each scored 13 points and Bryce Gruen finished with 12 points to lead the way for Royall. For Gilmanton, Rud tallied a game-high 20 points and Tyler Brantner added 15 points.
Vieth, who wound up with seven points, was awarded a 3-pointer on his buzzer beater even though it appeared his foot was on the line.
But unless there is some underground gambling ring putting big money on high school basketball in rural Wisconsin, whether it was a two or three is all quite secondary. What really matters for the Panthers is that their season is still alive and it’s back to work to prepare for a tough opponent in Alma Center Lincoln.
In the bigger picture, perhaps equally important is they now have an indelible March Madness memory to treasure for years to come.
“The thing I tell all the players, especially the seniors, is that the people in the crowd will remember two things: they’ll remember what you did your senior year as a player and they will also remember how far you went,” Uppena said. “In a situation like this, in 5 to 10 years when these seniors get together or they’re playing pickup ball, it’s something that’s going to get brought up.
“I’m glad they have these moments that they’re able to celebrate.”
Other area boys’ basketball playoff scores
Division 4: (7) Belleville 62, (10) Necedah 47
Division 5: (5) Hillsboro 82, (12) Wonewoc-Center 55
Division 5: (8) Plum City/Elmwood 80, (9) New Lisbon 49
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.