PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall’s Vieth caps off crazy comeback against Gilmanton with game winner at buzzer

After a timeout, the ball got to Schnurr, who started to drive into the lane. As three defenders closed in on him, Schnurr fired a pass to an open Vieth out on the right wing. With Gilmanton’s Jarin Rud quickly closing in, Vieth uncorked a jumper that rattled home as time expired and sent the Royall High School gymnasium into bedlam.

“It was either one-on-one in the post with Keith or a kick out to me. He just kicked it out because they tripled him,” Vieth said of the final play. “I thought it wasn’t going in.”

The senior duo of Schnurr and Ziems each scored 13 points and Bryce Gruen finished with 12 points to lead the way for Royall. For Gilmanton, Rud tallied a game-high 20 points and Tyler Brantner added 15 points.

Vieth, who wound up with seven points, was awarded a 3-pointer on his buzzer beater even though it appeared his foot was on the line.

But unless there is some underground gambling ring putting big money on high school basketball in rural Wisconsin, whether it was a two or three is all quite secondary. What really matters for the Panthers is that their season is still alive and it’s back to work to prepare for a tough opponent in Alma Center Lincoln.