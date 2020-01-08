PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie drops non-conference game at Lake Mills
0 comments
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie drops non-conference game at Lake Mills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Broden Boschert

Beaver Dam's Broden Boschert (2) drives to the basket as Sauk Prairie's Parker Breunig (20) and Isaac Breunig (11) defend during the Golden Beavers' 60-54 overtime loss to the Eagles on Saturday night at Beaver Dam High School. 

 DAN LARSON/DAILY CITIZEN

The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team fell to 3-6 with Tuesday's 59-49 non-conference loss at Lake Mills.

The Eagles couldn't recover after digging themselves a 32-20 halftime deficit. Just four Eagles scored on the night, with Breunig scoring 17 points, Spray adding 14, Brandt Wilson adding 10 and Ben German finishing with eight.

Drew Stoddard and Mike Herrington each scored 17 points to lead Lake Mills (9-1).

Sauk Prairie will host Baraboo on Thursday. A benefit will be held for Alyssa Gruender, a member of the United States Army and the fiancé of Sean McGann, the Sauk Prairie head coach and a 2012 Baraboo graduate. Gruender was hospitalized on Halloween, when she began slurring her words and having difficulty forming sentences. This sparked a string of seizures, a long road of testing and hospital stays that led to a brain biopsy on Dec. 11.

Learn more by searching “Fight Like a Soldier” on Facebook, or donate at www.gofundme.com/f/fight-like-a-soldier.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News