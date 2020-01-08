PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie drops non-conference game at Lake Mills

The Eagles couldn't recover after digging themselves a 32-20 halftime deficit. Just four Eagles scored on the night, with Breunig scoring 17 points, Spray adding 14, Brandt Wilson adding 10 and Ben German finishing with eight.

Sauk Prairie will host Baraboo on Thursday. A benefit will be held for Alyssa Gruender, a member of the United States Army and the fiancé of Sean McGann, the Sauk Prairie head coach and a 2012 Baraboo graduate. Gruender was hospitalized on Halloween, when she began slurring her words and having difficulty forming sentences. This sparked a string of seizures, a long road of testing and hospital stays that led to a brain biopsy on Dec. 11.