PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie eliminated by Edgewood in thrilling regional semifinal

Neither team led by more than seven points on Friday. Sauk Prairie held that lead, building up a 17-10 advantage on an Eddie Breunig layup with about 8 minutes remaining in the first half.

But Edgewood didn’t let the Eagles run away, quickly cutting the deficit to 17-15 on a 3-pointer by Ben Newton.

“We could just feel their energy,” Wilson said of Edgewood. “I think that’s what brought them back in the game, mostly. We had the seven-point lead and then they hit a shot and their bench was into it, their crowd was into it. We could just feel that they were going to go on a little run there.”

Wilson came down and hit a triple of his own as the teams traded points the rest of the night. They went into halftime tied at 24, while a quick 5-point spurt for Wilson gave Sauk Prairie a 33-28 advantage with about 13:45 remaining.

Isandro Jimenez, who scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, gave the Crusaders a shot in the arm. The senior guard hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 Edgewood run and the Crusaders opened up a 35-33 advantage after two Jimenez free throws.