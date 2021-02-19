PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie eliminated by Edgewood in thrilling regional semifinal

PRAIRIE DU SAC — There are countless moments that will stand out when Sauk Prairie’s boys basketball players think back on the 2020-21 season.
Ten wins ... bus rides ... quarantines ... goofing around ... and leaving everything they had on the court in Friday’s season-ending 52-49 loss to Madison Edgewood in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Sauk Prairie High School.
“At the bottom of our board, we have this slogan that means ‘give it your best and live with it,’ GIYBALWI,” Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said. “Leave nothing out there. I’m just so proud of them. Yeah, some things didn’t go our way — some missed free throws or layups — but they just battled. That’s what we’ve done all year.
“That’s a game I’ll remember for a long time. It was a fun atmosphere, guys made big plays and guys were excited for each other.”
That effort doesn’t make the end to four years of high school basketball any easier for nine seniors — Frank Ahmetaj, Kyle Been, Devin Breunig, Isaac Breunig, Kyle Breunig, Elliot Drew, Ethan Gibbs, Tyler Uselman and Brandt Wilson.
“Being able to play with this group of guys was better than any team I’ve had,” said Wilson, who scored a team-high 15 points on Friday.
“It’s hard,” McGann said. “I’m leaving with tears on my shoulder from some of the guys. It’s tough to say bye to nine seniors I’ve been with all four years. My first year coaching, I was their freshman coach. To see them grow was really rewarding for me.”
The top-seeded Eagles (10-7) nearly earned themselves another night on the court, taking No. 4 Edgewood (11-12) down to the wire. Lucas Been, who finished with 10 points, came up big with a steal and layup that pulled Sauk Prairie within 52-49 with 37.7 seconds remaining.
Edgewood went on to miss the front end of bonus free throws twice, leaving the Eagles with several opportunities to pull even. A Wilson offensive rebound created the final chance, allowing McGann to call a timeout with one second remaining.
Sauk Prairie drew up a play that revolved around the seniors, with Devin Breunig inbounding in front of the Sauk Prairie bench, Wilson coming off a couple screens at the top of the key, and Isaac Breunig fading to the opposite corner. Edgewood gave Wilson, Sauk Prairie’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game entering the night, plenty of attention. The 6-foot-7 wing stumbled briefly, altering a play that ended with a hurried 3-pointer from Uselman.
“Brandt tripped up on the initial action, which caused us to panic a little,” McGann said. “We ended up still getting a decent look. If it went in, it would have been awesome, but it just didn’t.
“It was probably an awesome game to watch. It was an awesome game to coach, we just didn’t pull it out.”
The Eagles pulled out their first of three matchups against the Crusaders this season, claiming a 37-36 win on Dec. 10. Edgewood got the best of them the last two times, picking up a 44-31 win Feb. 11 before winning the rubber match Friday.
Neither team led by more than seven points on Friday. Sauk Prairie held that lead, building up a 17-10 advantage on an Eddie Breunig layup with about 8 minutes remaining in the first half.
But Edgewood didn’t let the Eagles run away, quickly cutting the deficit to 17-15 on a 3-pointer by Ben Newton.
“We could just feel their energy,” Wilson said of Edgewood. “I think that’s what brought them back in the game, mostly. We had the seven-point lead and then they hit a shot and their bench was into it, their crowd was into it. We could just feel that they were going to go on a little run there.”
Wilson came down and hit a triple of his own as the teams traded points the rest of the night. They went into halftime tied at 24, while a quick 5-point spurt for Wilson gave Sauk Prairie a 33-28 advantage with about 13:45 remaining.
Isandro Jimenez, who scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, gave the Crusaders a shot in the arm. The senior guard hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 Edgewood run and the Crusaders opened up a 35-33 advantage after two Jimenez free throws.
The Eagles pulled even twice down the stretch, but they never led again. The last time the score was tied came when Lucas Been assisted Isaac Breunig for a 3-pointer that tied the game at 42 with 5:43 to play.
Newton answered with a 3 that gave the Crusaders the lead for good with 5:03 to go.
Edgewood, which opened the playoffs with Tuesday’s 53-35 win over fifth-seeded Mount Horeb, advanced to Saturday’s regional final against McFarland. The third-seeded Spartans recorded a 66-57 win over No. 2 Lodi on Friday.
Conversely, Sauk Prairie ended the game by gathering to talk about all the time they’ve spent together.
“A lot of us coaches obviously have played sports, and it doesn’t get any easier as a coach,” McGann said of season-ending losses. “But looking back on your best memories of sports, you’ll remember some games and runs, but it’s the stupid stuff you do in the locker room or the things you do on the bus that you remember most.
“Yeah, we would have loved to have won that game and we played hard enough to do it, but that’s just sports.”
MADISON EDGEWOOD 52, SAUK PRAIRIE 49
Madison Edgewood 24 28 — 52
Sauk Prairie 24 25 — 49
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Trudgeon 2 0-0 6; Krantz 1 0-0 2; Newton 3 0-1 8; Regneir 2 0-0 5; S. Jimenez 6 4-5 18; Schenk 1 0-0 2; Thomas 0 1-2 1; Nwankwo 1 0-0 2; Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-8 52.