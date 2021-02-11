PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie held to season low in home loss to Edgewood

Two months after their first meeting, the Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood boys basketball teams matched up a bit differently the second time around.

Edgewood evened the season series Thursday night, handing the host Eagles a 44-31 loss in a nonconference game in Prairie du Sac.

Sauk Prairie (10-5), which had notched a 37-36 home win over Edgewood (8-12) on Dec. 10, started fast Thursday.

The Eagles ripped off an early 8-0 run that started with a Kyle Breunig 3-pointer. Elliot Drew followed by putting back an offensive rebound, then Isaac Breunig hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 8-2 with 13 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Eagles managed just five points the rest of the way, as the Crusaders ripped off a 13-0 run and eventually took a 19-13 lead into halftime.

The second half played out relatively similarly, as Sauk Prairie struggled to get comfortable against Edgewood's 2-3 zone.

The Eagles managed just four points in the first nine-plus minutes, a drought that ended when Ethan Gibbs assisted Lucas Been for a layup that cut the deficit to 27-19.