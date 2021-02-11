PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie held to season low in home loss to Edgewood

Two months after their first meeting, the Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood boys basketball teams matched up a bit differently the second time around.
Edgewood evened the season series Thursday night, handing the host Eagles a 44-31 loss in a nonconference game in Prairie du Sac.
Sauk Prairie (10-5), which had notched a 37-36 home win over Edgewood (8-12) on Dec. 10, started fast Thursday.
The Eagles ripped off an early 8-0 run that started with a Kyle Breunig 3-pointer. Elliot Drew followed by putting back an offensive rebound, then Isaac Breunig hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 8-2 with 13 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Eagles managed just five points the rest of the way, as the Crusaders ripped off a 13-0 run and eventually took a 19-13 lead into halftime.
The second half played out relatively similarly, as Sauk Prairie struggled to get comfortable against Edgewood's 2-3 zone.
The Eagles managed just four points in the first nine-plus minutes, a drought that ended when Ethan Gibbs assisted Lucas Been for a layup that cut the deficit to 27-19.
They managed just four 3-pointers the rest of the way, starting when Tyler Uselman hit one with 5:22 remaining. The Eagles made back-to-back 3s to put some pressure on the Crusaders down the stretch. Brandt Wilson assisted Isaac Breunig for a corner 3-pointer, then Breunig grabbed an offensive rebound and found Gibbs, who assisted Wilson for a triple that made it 37-28 with 2:13 to go.
A Lucas Been 3 made it 39-31 with 1:10 to play, but the Crusaders closed strong to pick up a 44-31 victory and win their fourth game in their last five outings.
It was the lowest-scoring game of the season for a Sauk Prairie team that has lost back-to-back games since returning from a COVID-19 quarantine with a four-game winning streak.
Sauk Prairie scored 21 of its 31 points from behind the arc. No Eagles scored in double figures, as Wilson scored a game-high eight points and Isaac Breunig finished with six.
Edgewood's Mateo Jimenez led all scorers with 12.
The Eagles and Crusaders may meet again in the postseason. Sauk Prairie is seeded first in its WIAA Division 2 regional, and will receive a first-round bye before facing either No. 4 Edgewood or No. 5 Mount Horeb in the regional semifinals on Feb. 19.
First, Sauk Prairie will wrap up the regular season Saturday at Milton.