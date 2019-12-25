PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie loses tight one in DeForest

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team has showed significant strides the last couple games.

Friday night’s effort wasn’t quite enough, as the Eagles couldn’t close down the stretch in a 56-55 Badger North Conference loss at DeForest.

Neither team could find any breathing room, as they were in lockstep down the stretch as DeForest took a 23-22 lead into halftime.

Trey Schroeder made one of two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to give the Norskies (5-1, 4-0 Badger North) a 56-53 lead. Sauk Prairie (1-5, 1-2) missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game, then tipped in the miss to provide the final score of 56-55.

Schroeder scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, while Deven Magli added 12 points for a DeForest team that was held to a season-low 56 points. The Norskies had entered the night averaging 75.2 points per game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles, who were coming off Tuesday’s 74-58 win at Portage, got four 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points from junior Brandt Wilson. Trevor Spray added 14 points, while Parker Breunig chipped in 10 points.

The Eagles will host a non-conference game against Dodgeville on Dec. 28.

Sauk Prairie 22 33 — 55