PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie ousts Baraboo in regional quarterfinal

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team lived in the lane Tuesday night.

The seventh-seeded Eagles overcame a relatively slow start by attacking the basket, cruising to a 60-39 win over No. 10 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.

“We wanted to live inside,” said Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann, a Baraboo alum. “In that second half, our shot chart, it was all within five feet. ... That’s something that we want to be able to do all the time. You’re going to have off shooting nights, but if every one of our guys went and shot 10 layups right now, on a terrible day maybe they each make eight. That’s just playing the percentages in our favor.”

The Eagles made just 1 of 8 3-pointers, but got to the rim to the tune of 20 two-point field goals while making 17 of 20 free throws. Ben German made all nine of his free-throw attempts and had a team-high 15 points.

“Ben German did as well as I’ve seen him attacking the basket in the second half,” McGann said. “And that’s who he can be — he can be a guy that beats you off the dribble when he wants. Then it’s just a matter of making the right decision — do I finish or do I hit a guy that’s open?”