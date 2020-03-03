PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie ousts Baraboo in regional quarterfinal

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team lived in the lane Tuesday night.
The seventh-seeded Eagles overcame a relatively slow start by attacking the basket, cruising to a 60-39 win over No. 10 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.
“We wanted to live inside,” said Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann, a Baraboo alum. “In that second half, our shot chart, it was all within five feet. ... That’s something that we want to be able to do all the time. You’re going to have off shooting nights, but if every one of our guys went and shot 10 layups right now, on a terrible day maybe they each make eight. That’s just playing the percentages in our favor.”
The Eagles made just 1 of 8 3-pointers, but got to the rim to the tune of 20 two-point field goals while making 17 of 20 free throws. Ben German made all nine of his free-throw attempts and had a team-high 15 points.
“Ben German did as well as I’ve seen him attacking the basket in the second half,” McGann said. “And that’s who he can be — he can be a guy that beats you off the dribble when he wants. Then it’s just a matter of making the right decision — do I finish or do I hit a guy that’s open?”
Trevor Spray added 14 points, including an emphatic second-half dunk, while Brandt Wilson chipped in 10 points.
Baraboo (4-19) looked like it was going to pose a threat early on, leading for much of the opening six minutes. However, after Max Koenig converted a three-point play to give Baraboo an 8-5 lead, Spray went to work.
The 6-foot-7 senior sandwiched two free throws between a pair of layups, going on a personal 6-0 run to give Sauk Prairie an 11-8 lead with 9:35 remaining in the first half.
The Eagles (11-11) led the rest of the way. Baraboo kept it close in the first half, as Calvin Peterson assisted Justin Philipp for a 3-pointer before getting to the basket for a layup that pulled the T-Birds within 18-15.
But Isaac Breunig responded with a post up, German turned a steal into a fastbreak layup, and German hit two free throws to give Sauk Prairie a 24-15 halftime lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles led by double digits for the final 13:44, starting when German converted a three-point play to give them a 31-19 lead. They buried Baraboo from there, as Spray scored inside, Isaac Breunig made a 3-pointer, Wilson made a fastbreak layup, and Spray scored again to cap off a 12-0 run that gave Sauk Prairie a 40-19 advantage with 10:45 remaining.
Baraboo got it back together a bit, pulling within 15 points but never threatening a Sauk Prairie team that swept the season series. The Eagles also claimed a 62-29 home win over their Badger North rivals on Jan. 9, while notching a 62-49 win at Baraboo on Feb. 21.
The T-Birds’ senior leaders carried them once again, with Peterson and Koenig scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively. The rest of the T-Birds combined for 10 points — three each for Philipp and Graham Langkamp, and two apiece for Jaykee Williams and Owen Nachtigal.
The Eagles will visit second-seeded Monroe (15-5) in Friday’s regional semifinal. The teams met in the opening round last season, with No. 8 Monroe recording a 61-56 win over No. 9 Sauk Prairie.
“I told our guys anything can happen at this point,” McGann said. “When we played them last year in the playoffs, that was a game we led almost the entire game and lost it in the last two minutes. They’re a great team ... they have a 6-9 Division I big (Cade Meyer) ... and a 6-7 sophomore (J.T. Seagreaves) that’s going to be a scholarship player ... and a sophomore point guard (Carson Leuzinger) that’s averaging like 16 points a game. They’re really, really solid and it’ll be a great contest for us.
“But we’re not going to go in their timid. We’re going go in there and say ‘Hey, anything can happen.’ We see it every March, teams that aren’t supposed to win, win. So we’re just going to go battle and see what happens.”
Baraboo 15 24 — 39
Sauk Prairie 24 36 — 60
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Koenig 5 4-4 14, Langkamp 1 0-0 3, Nachtigal 0 2-2 2, Peterson 6 1-1 15, Philip 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-7 39.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 2 0-1 4, German 3 9-9 15, I. Breunig 3 0-0 7, Hertzfeldt 2 0-0 4, Spray 6 2-2 14, Wilson 4 2-4 10, P. Breunig 0 4-4 4, Ahmetaj 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-20 60.
3-point goals: B (Peterson 2, Langkamp 1, Philipp 1); SP 1 (I. Breunig). Total fouls: B 15; SP 9.