PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's season ends in Monroe

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team didn't find enough ways to score in Friday's season-ending loss at Monroe.
The seventh-seeded Eagles battled defensively, trailing 21-16 at halftime before No. 2 Monroe pulled away for a 54-42 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Monroe High School.
An early second-half stretch cost the Eagles. They missed several scoring opportunities before the Cheesemakers scored four straight baskets to take control.
"After that, we went back and forth the entire game," Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said. "It was a battle."
Just four Eagles scored points on Friday. Senior Trevor Spray finished with a team-leading 15 points, while senior Parker Breunig and junior Brandt Wilson each added 12, and senior Ben German had three. The 6-foot-7 Wilson, made two of Sauk Prairie's four 3-pointers.
Monroe's Cade Meyer, a 6-8 junior, scored a game-high 18 points. Carson Leuzinger and Max Golembiewski chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Sauk Prairie scored 50.7 points per game this season, while holding opponents to 56.2 points per game. The Eagles gave up 60-plus points just four times this season, also holding opponents below 40 points four times.
"The entire year we just kept focusing on our defense, understanding that we didn’t have the personnel that could go out and out score teams." McGann said. "Our defense came a long ways during the year and I’m happy about that. We started getting better shots throughout the year with less isolation and really honed in on our defense."
The Cheesemakers (16-6) went on to suffer a 75-61 loss to No. 3 DeForest (18-6) in Saturday's regional final.
The Eagles, who opened the postseason with Tuesday’s 60-39 home win over No. 10 Baraboo, finished the season 12-12, including 8-6 in the Badger North Conference.
"I’ll remember this group for the effort they gave during the season," McGann said. "Although I think our offseason was not good, we really worked hard during the season to improve our games.
"Looking to next year, we have to have an incredible offseason. I don’t think we earned the right to make a deep playoff run with our lack of commitment in the offseason. Some people will be offended by that, but it’s the honest truth. Winning is hard and it takes an incredible amount of discipline. We will get there."