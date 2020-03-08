PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's season ends in Monroe

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team didn't find enough ways to score in Friday's season-ending loss at Monroe.

The seventh-seeded Eagles battled defensively, trailing 21-16 at halftime before No. 2 Monroe pulled away for a 54-42 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Monroe High School.

An early second-half stretch cost the Eagles. They missed several scoring opportunities before the Cheesemakers scored four straight baskets to take control.

"After that, we went back and forth the entire game," Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said. "It was a battle."

Just four Eagles scored points on Friday. Senior Trevor Spray finished with a team-leading 15 points, while senior Parker Breunig and junior Brandt Wilson each added 12, and senior Ben German had three. The 6-foot-7 Wilson, made two of Sauk Prairie's four 3-pointers.

Monroe's Cade Meyer, a 6-8 junior, scored a game-high 18 points. Carson Leuzinger and Max Golembiewski chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Sauk Prairie scored 50.7 points per game this season, while holding opponents to 56.2 points per game. The Eagles gave up 60-plus points just four times this season, also holding opponents below 40 points four times.