PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Spray, Wilson earn All-Badger North Conference recognition

Trevor Spray and Brandt Wilson represented the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team on the 2019-20 All-Badger North Conference team.

"I am very happy about them getting some recognition," Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said of the first-time award winners.

After missing time with injury last year, Spray took on a go-to role as a senior. The 6-foot-7 wing did everything for the Eagles, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.

"Trevor had a great senior season," McGann said. "He had some monster games and at times took over games. We will miss him a lot on the defensive side of the ball. The amount of rebounds he is able to gather helped our team a ton. He was also a great inside scorer for us, which made us tough to defend at times."

Spray will graduate alongside a senior class that also includes German, Aaron Frey, Garrett Hertzfeldt and Parker Breunig.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The seniors were all great kids," McGann said. "They gave great effort during the season and had some big moments in our program. I am really excited to see them grow in their next chapters."