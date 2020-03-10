PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Spray, Wilson earn All-Badger North Conference recognition

Trevor Spray and Brandt Wilson represented the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team on the 2019-20 All-Badger North Conference team.
"I am very happy about them getting some recognition," Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said of the first-time award winners.
After missing time with injury last year, Spray took on a go-to role as a senior. The 6-foot-7 wing did everything for the Eagles, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.
"Trevor had a great senior season," McGann said. "He had some monster games and at times took over games. We will miss him a lot on the defensive side of the ball. The amount of rebounds he is able to gather helped our team a ton. He was also a great inside scorer for us, which made us tough to defend at times."
Spray will graduate alongside a senior class that also includes German, Aaron Frey, Garrett Hertzfeldt and Parker Breunig.
You have free articles remaining.
"The seniors were all great kids," McGann said. "They gave great effort during the season and had some big moments in our program. I am really excited to see them grow in their next chapters."
Wilson will be asked to take on an even larger role next year after scoring 12.2 points per game while playing all over the floor this winter. Wilson added 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
"Brandt had a nice junior season," McGann said. "At 6-7, he provides a tough matchup for teams. He struggled with his shot towards the end of the year, but was a good enough shooter where teams had to respect him. We are going to need him to have a great offseason for us to be solid next year."
Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann was named the Badger North Conference Player of the Year and was also an honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Beaver Dam junior Nate Abel, Waunakee junior Caden Nelson and DeForest senior Trey Schroeder were also unanimous first-team all-conference picks, while Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler rounded out the first team.
Sauk Prairie also had two all-conference selections last year, when Jack Henderson made the second team and Spencer Breunig earned honorable mention recognition.
Sauk Prairie went 12-12 this season, including 8-6 in conference play to place fifth in the Badger North. The seventh-seeded Eagles suffered a 54-42 loss at No. 2 Monroe in Friday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.